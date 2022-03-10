Some useful facts for Trotman

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to a letter by former Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman that appeared in Stabroek News edition of March 9, 2022. The Former Minister hastened to highlight that in 2018 when the Opposition was in government, the then Opposition, now in government, was invited to the first oil and gas expo to the extent of participating on the panel. He also reminded that the government, through his ministry, then instructed ExxonMobil to ensure the Opposition Leader is regularly updated on developments in the sector.

Mr. Trotman went on to question that in the context of the President’s One Guyana Initiative by not including the Opposition on these key issues. However, Mr. Trotman failed to highlight and acknowledge a few facts. First, as far as the President’s One Guyana is concerned, the President is passionate and genuine in achieving this and has taken actionable steps in so doing. The fact remains, however, that it is the Opposition that is confused and excludes itself. To this end, I would like to remind Mr. Trotman of the below facts he ought not to have discounted:

Fact #1: In December 2020, just four months in office, His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali invited former President Granger to be part of a meeting of former Presidents (and perhaps for the creation of a former Presidents club), and Mr. Granger declined. This was a beautiful opportunity for inclusive governance with the Opposition. The agenda item for discussion was to craft a proposal framework for development.

Fact #2: Mr. Trotman spoke of providing regular updates to the Opposition Leader on the oil and gas sector, but there is no Opposition Leader. Who is the Opposition Leader? The Opposition Leader is a constitutional office.

Fact# 3: The President has stated publicly that he is willing and ready to work with the Opposition within the framework of the constitutional requirement to do so.

Fact#4: The President and, by extension, the government took a stance that they will engage with the Opposition Leader, but that person needs to recognise the legitimacy of the government.

One would agree that if one is to work together towards mutual goal of national interest, there has to be mutual respect. In 2015 when the then government lost the elections, they were unhappy with the results and filed an elections petition. Though the government then as a political party contesting the elections felt it had evidence to support their view that the election result of 2015 suggest otherwise, they nonetheless handed over power, never called the Government an illegal government and illegal President and worked with the government.

Fact#5: The Vice-President invited the Opposition to the Nationally Determined contribution consultation session and instead of contributing meaningfully, the representatives who the Opposition sent stormed the whole session taking the podium and cause mayhem. This was a consultation to formulate Guyana’s second NDC to UNFCCC to roll out plans for climate change over the next 5 years.

If we are going to work together and have true inclusive governance, at least, let integrity prevail and mutual respect. And this is important for the country’s political and economic stability.

Finally, the Opposition knows this well especially the new leader of the Opposition party, that only a court of law can deem a government to be illegal or illegitimate. To date, this has not been done. Hence, it is with this in mind that I would like to urge the Opposition to desist from referring to the government as being illegal and installed, and work along with the government in the best interest of the country and the people.

Yours sincerely,

James Hamilton