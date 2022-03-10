News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Shop owner brutally stabbed, beaten by customers 
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Mohammed Razeck after he was physically attacked
Mohammed Razeck after he was physically attacked

POLICE are seeking the whereabouts of three persons who beat and stabbed a shop owner with wood and beer bottles.

Mohammed Razeck, 43, of Number 77 Housing Scheme, East Berbice, Corentyne, is nursing over 25 stitches to the hand, ear and face following the incident.

Razeck operates a grocery shop but rents a SuperBet facility. He told the Guyana Chronicle that he was in the process of closing up business for the night when the men became aggravated.

At the said time, the area experienced a power outage which prompted him to close earlier than usual.

“I tell them I gotta lock up now and they start cuss up and argue and I argue back too and when I turn around the guy burst the bottle and bore meh towards my neck, I bar and it catch my ears, face and hand. One had a cutlass, wood, when they bore me they run away.”

The three suspects were imbibing prior to the attack. One of the suspects reportedly struck Razeck to the left side shoulder with a piece of wood while another kicked him in the abdomen.

Razeck said the men are regular customers and he never had issues with any of them. He was puzzled as to why they attacked him.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.