Shop owner brutally stabbed, beaten by customers 

POLICE are seeking the whereabouts of three persons who beat and stabbed a shop owner with wood and beer bottles.

Mohammed Razeck, 43, of Number 77 Housing Scheme, East Berbice, Corentyne, is nursing over 25 stitches to the hand, ear and face following the incident.

Razeck operates a grocery shop but rents a SuperBet facility. He told the Guyana Chronicle that he was in the process of closing up business for the night when the men became aggravated.

At the said time, the area experienced a power outage which prompted him to close earlier than usual.

“I tell them I gotta lock up now and they start cuss up and argue and I argue back too and when I turn around the guy burst the bottle and bore meh towards my neck, I bar and it catch my ears, face and hand. One had a cutlass, wood, when they bore me they run away.”

The three suspects were imbibing prior to the attack. One of the suspects reportedly struck Razeck to the left side shoulder with a piece of wood while another kicked him in the abdomen.

Razeck said the men are regular customers and he never had issues with any of them. He was puzzled as to why they attacked him.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.