‘Economically-empowered women are more likely to leave violent relationships’

-says Dharmic Sabha’s Mahila Mandalee

MAHILA Mandalee, the women’s section of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, has emphasised the need for the economic empowerment of women as a tool to increase their ability to leave violent relationships and to speak out against harassment.

In their message in celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, the body noted that women and girls have much to celebrate as they have been outstanding in diverse fields, breaking new barriers every day. However, there is still much to be done.

“While more girls are in the spotlight for their excellent academic achievements, many are still struggling. Statistics for Guyana indicate that school attendance is high at the primary level but decreases significantly at the secondary level,” the message said.

It added: “The Mahila Mandalee, Women’s Section of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, joins in recognising and celebrating the achievements of women and girls in Guyana and worldwide.

Simultaneously, we continue to advocate for the empowerment of all women and girls, and for them to be free from discrimination and violence and be included equally in decision-making and leadership.”

The body noted that it remains deeply concerned about the number of women and girls who are subjected to violence and abuse, and called for a culture where there is zero-tolerance for harassment in workplaces, and where women are not scared to call out their harassers for fear of victimisation.

“We must continue to engage our men and boys to change gender stereotypes and foster partnerships where household responsibilities and care duties are shared, equal opportunities are provided to sons and daughters and a respect for each other is promoted,” it said.

However, with education playing a key role in empowering women to become economically independent to overcome abusive relationships, the Mahila Mandalee called for girls not in school to be engaged to gain an understanding of the reasons for their absence and efforts made to ensure their return.

“The learning losses of the COVID-19 pandemic, worsened by unequal access to the internet and digital devices, must also be overcome. Girls must be encouraged to see the benefits of a good education and a supportive network should be created around them to promote their advancement,” the message added.

This year, IWD is being celebrated under the theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, which seeks to remind us that the achievement of the sustainable development goals is intrinsically intertwined with gender equality, and that when women and girls are left behind, progress is stymied.

This year’s focus on advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is timely as women and girls are increasingly being recognised as more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

In Guyana, where most of our population lives below sea-level and heavy rainfall often results in devastating floods, it is imperative that we build our capacities to withstand disasters.

“More women and girls must be part of climate initiatives and included as equal players in decision-making related to climate change,” the Mahila Mandalee said.

“We celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 with a spirit of optimism, proud that more and more of our women and girls are discovering their potentials and making valuable contributions to family, community and country. Let us commit to working together for a world where our women and girls are empowered, safe, respected and heard.”