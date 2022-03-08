Systemic gender bias against women still hard to prove

–legal sources say

SYSTEMIC gender bias against women is still hard to prove, and is proving to be a major deterrent to their development in many aspects of life.

What is even more disheartening is that this is occurring even as women are entering the workforce in unprecedented numbers these days, particularly when competing in non-traditional fields, according to the Guyana Association of Women’s Lawyers (GAWL) in their message in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), where it was noted that women continue to experience significant increase in bias against them, which is a debilitating factor in the gender equation.

“Its entrenchment is so ingrained, that it is an uphill battle to dismantle. When we accept a rejection, we may not be aware that it was given because of gender bias,” GAWL said, adding: “And even though the law protects women against systemic bias, it is hard to prove. Many female victims of bias may not even be aware that bias was a factor in a rejection; perceived or real, it is hard to pin down.”

This year, IWD, which is celebrated annually on March 8, is being observed under the theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, and with the social media handle, #BreakTheBias.

According to GAWL, it is an ongoing battle for women every day to overcome bias, and that “just being a woman brings on the blinders and blinkers of bias”.

As the organisation went on to say, “Women are affected by it, whether bias is done on an unconscious or deliberate level. The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) came into being 35 years ago, and one of its objectives was to deal with bias, perceived or real, in the legal profession. “Bias is prejudice in favour of or against a person or group compared to another; it is usually considered to be unfair. In administrative law, one of the main grounds an aggrieved party brings in an application is on the basis of bias. The courts have taken a serious view on this; it behooves the mind that, in 2022, bias is still a major contender against women in many aspects of life.”

Noting that being vigilant and aware of bias helps to break down the barriers, while education on gender bias can help shape the outlook, GAWL said, in closing:

“At home, we can teach our boy child that a girl or woman is just as capable as a boy or man.

“As we celebrate March 8 as our special day, let us reflect on the gains since the start of the women’s movement. Let us continue to defend those victories; let us increase awareness, and let us encourage and assist other women to take steps towards gender equality. We make a positive contribution when we #BreaktheBias.”