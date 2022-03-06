A woman of worth, a true humanitarian, hails from Goed Bananen Land

BEING stricken with chronic back pains and having great difficulty walking doesn’t deter Brahash Dyaram from lending a helping hand to almost anyone in need. She is a true humanitarian who wants to make the world a better place.

She is a resident of Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice and a mother, a grandmother, who is taking care of her granddaughter.

Dyaram told the Pepperpot Magazine that growing up, she realised a great need for her input in society and dedicated her life to assisting others through her non-governmental organisation.

“My father was a very giving person, and I have the same quality and simply cannot say no because I want to help people even if it means giving my last,” she said.

She is the founder of the East Canje Humanitarian Organisation (ECHO), which she established on September 16, 2009. She has since assisted dozens of people in whatever way possible.

The 65-year-old was presented a Medal of Service (MS) in 2018 for her excellence in humanitarian mission across Berbice.

To date, she would still take money from her own pocket to help the less fortunate and needy.

ECHO is a registered NGO, and it has members who would assist with the running of the organisation and organise events and raise funds.

Dyaram related that ECHO’s main focus is on the bed-ridden, the shut-ins such as the elderly and the less fortunate in general.

She explained that if a house burns down, she can assist, or if a child needs money to go to school, she is willing to pitch in,in some way to ensure that child can benefit.

Dyaram added that if there is a death in the village, she would contribute towards the wake or funeral in a tangible way.

ECHO also has a school-feeding programme and they constructed the waiting shed at Reliance Post Office for the elderly to have a place to sit and wait when collecting their pensions.

Before that, senior citizens had to brave the weather, be it sunshine or rain, out in the open and they are very pleased to be the beneficiary of the new waiting shed.

Dyaram, through her outstanding community and humanitarian work, is also the recipient of many awards, certificates and trophies.

She is also an excellent cook and won many katahar curry competitions.

It is with this saying in mind, “Charity begins at home,”that Dyaram motivates herself to help others and although she is often not well, she would go the extra mile to ensure that help is on the way for the needy.

“There is no greater feeling to give than receive and when I do things to help others, I feel really good inside and that is all I need,” she said.

Dyaram is also religious and is a member of the Berbice Arya Samaj and as a devotee, she would participate in singing bhajans at the mandir and other religious functions.

“As a mother, I did my best to ensure my children were educated and my son grew up to become an excellent educator, who produced a lot of top students. Unfortunately, he passed away on December 31, 2018, from a cardiac arrest,” she said.

She is, however, comforted by his legacy and the kind of person he was–doing good for society.

Dyaram told the Pepperpot Magazine that annually at Christmas, she would distribute hampers to the sick, the elderly and the needy, but since the pandemic, they stopped doing delivery.

Hampers are picked up from her home in Goed Bananen Land, and children would collect their goodies there too.

On March 8, 2022, at 14:00hrs ECHO will host their annual Women’s Day event at the Goed Bananen Land Health Centre to honour several women for their outstanding work and a few men for being good role models.

Dyaram stated that for ECHO’s road trip, they will be visiting Minister Vindhya Persaud and as the leader of the group, she will fund that trip from her own pocket in an effort to motivate the members.

Through her organisation, she would also assist the sick with wheelchairs, walkers and walking canes.