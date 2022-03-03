News Archives
Active Region Four ‘COVID’ cases at lowest in months
AS the county continues to see a general decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, there are less than 150 active cases in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his daily COVID-19 update.

He noted that, in total, the country currently has some 494 active cases with 33 of those being hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, eight are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Dr. Anthony stated that while there aren’t many hotspots around, there are a number of cases in Georgetown and on the East Bank of Demerara.

“For the first time in several months, active cases in Region Four have been down to 144 cases so that’s really positive,” he said. Additionally, he stated that Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) currently has 83 active cases before noting that the numbers there are coming down which is also positive news.

Minister Anthony emphasised that COVID-19 still remains a threat especially for those who are unvaccinated.

He revealed that the persons who have been coming to the hospital lately, are generally older persons who had underlying illnesses which include diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

“These combination of factors and being unvaccinated put them at higher risk for COVID hospitalisation and to get the more severe form of COVID and of course dying from COVID,” he added.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
