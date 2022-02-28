Wakenaam couple loses house, business place in fire

–rushed to hospital after spike in their blood pressure

A BELLE PLAINE couple from the island of Wakenaam, Region Three, narrowly escaped death early Sunday morning, after their entire house went up in flames.

Businessman Anil Rambarran, 54, and his wife Chandrowtie Rambarran, 52, were immediately rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage hospital after suffering a spike in their blood pressure. The incident reportedly occurred at around 02:30hrs.

The Rambarrans are well-known on the island; they own and manage Anil’s Liquor shop, a variety store, a speed boat service in addition to being the sole distributor for Banks DIH and DDL products.

The businessman is still coming to grips with the sudden fire and the massive losses. He told police that he was asleep in the upper flat with his wife when he was awakened by screams of his neighbours.

As a result, the victims discovered that smoke was coming from the shop on the lower flat. The husband and wife then quickly escaped through the back door and ran out on the road and watched as their four-bedroom two-storey wooden and concrete house was consumed by fire.

Everything inside was completely destroyed. Reports indicate that the couple had a quantity of Banks DIH and DDL beverages along with groceries stored at the premises.

Neighbours immediately rushed to the scene and formed a bucket brigade given the fact that Wakenaam does not have a fire station.

“We tried our best but nothing could have been done to save [the place]. It’s sad but residents did their best,” a resident said.

Residents contacted the Georgetown fire station which then informed the Anna Regina and Leonora fire stations. These two fire stations then dispatched fire tenders to aid the residents.

Head of the Anna Regina fire station, Clive Mc Donald, told this newspaper that by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the entire building was already burnt.

A police report noted that the firefighters, however, managed to prevent further damages to the neighbouring house of Nandkishore Jairam, a 54-year-old businessman, whose home was partially burnt. Jairam, according to the police, estimated his damages to be about $1,000,000.

This newspaper was informed that plans are in place to establish an auxiliary unit with firefighters on the island. Rambarran and his wife were later discharged from the hospital and are currently staying at a relative’s house.

The police force release noted that the cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical in origin, while pointing out that the premises was not insured.

The fire scene was visited by the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Deodat Indar; Region Three Chairman, Inshan Ayube; Deputy Chairman Region Three, Omesh Satyanand; Fire Chief (ag), Gregory Wickham; Deputy Police Commissioner ‘Operation’, Clifton Hicken; Police Commander, Errol Watts; Regional Detective Officer, ASP Grant, and several other ranks.