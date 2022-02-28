News Archives
Table Tennis team wings out today for Senior Caribbean Championship
Christopher Franklin
Seven Table Tennis players and one coach from Guyana will depart today for Cuba where they will compete at the 62nd Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation Senior Championship from March 3-8.

Current National champions, Christopher Franklin and Olympian, Chelsea Edghill, will lead the team with support from Shemar Britton, Jonathan Van Lange, Natalie Cummings, Miguel Wong, and Priscilla Greaves while Idi Lewis will act as coach.

For the men’s division, Guyana, Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, The Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico, along with the host, will do battle while in the female category, those teams, excluding Haiti, will compete.

Franklin and Guyana Table Tennis Association president, Godfrey Munroe, has expressed that the team has the utmost ability to produce a strong showing and return as the best team from the English-speaking Caribbean.

The last Senior Caribbean Championship was held in Guyana in 2019, and the host finished second to the Dominican Republic.

Guyana secured 10 medals — gaining a medal in each event except the female Under-21 Singles.

This year, the Senior Championship will have no Under-21 category, owing to COVID-19 restrictions and the raising of the Under-18 to Under-19 age group.

Additionally, the Guyanese contingent would also look for a high placement to secure a spot at the Commonwealth Games to be held in England from July 28 – August 8.

Staff Reporter

