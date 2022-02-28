Guyana start CONCACAF women’s U20 on a winning note

– face Mexico tonight in second match

Group F started Saturday at the ongoing CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, and Guyana’s Lady Jags got a positive start by defeating Honduras 2-0.

Samantha Banfield gave Guyana the lead in the 45’+4, and that proved the only goal for much of the second-half until Andrey Narine doubled the advantage (90+1).

Attention now turns to Mexico who they face tonight from 19:00h, followed by the final group game against Panama on Wednesday from 19:00h.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to Round of 16, alongside four additional qualifiers.

Alongside the top 16 ranked sides in the region, Guyana qualified automatically for this year’s tournament as it is regarded by CONCACAF as the 10th strongest nation in this age and gender group in the Caribbean, and Central and North America.

Guyana is making its second consecutive appearance at the regional championship, having reached the quarter-finals in its first outing at this level in 2020 – just two games shy of qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.