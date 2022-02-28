News Archives
GDF rebukes reports of Venezuelan military operation in Guyana
Chief of Staff (ag) of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess
Chief of Staff (ag) of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has condemned and debunked a social media post which alleged that the Venezuelan military conducted operations in Guyana’s territory that destroyed two excavators in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

“Such reckless and irresponsible posts only serve to unnecessarily increase public tension and anxiety about Guyana’s national defence and security,” the GDF statement noted on Sunday.

It added, “The Guyana Defence Force and its Joint Service partners remain alert and vigilant on our borders. We, therefore, wish to advise that all reports of any unusual activity be first verified before releasing such reports to the public as fact.”

The GDF urged social media commentators and outlets to be “cognisant of the environment and be mindful of the impact of the information they disseminate.”

The public is further advised that such information can also be verified by checking publications of mainstream media entities and personalities.

