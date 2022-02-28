Cease military mission, seek diplomatic solution

— Guyana Democracy Project

THE Guyana Democracy Project (GDP) joins a growing list of world leaders, legislators and international organisations in condemning Russia’s unwarranted, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign state.

It noted that the invasion has resulted in a senseless loss of lives and destruction of property and further puts at risk the lives of hundreds of thousands of the Ukrainian people. The Guyana government has also condemned the invasion and supported the OAS statement against the assault on Ukraine.

The New York-based GDP said this invasion could lead to a serious humanitarian crisis and the conflict would reverberate throughout the world, jolting financial markets and affecting supplies of goods and energy prices in Guyana as well as in the diaspora. The costs of goods and services would skyrocket, it said.

Thus, the New York GDP joins with all peace-loving peoples to halt this conflict and allow the people of Ukraine to be responsible for their own self-determination.

The organisation said that it stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as it seeks international assistance to stop Russia from continuing its attack on the sovereign country.

The organisation stated that the Ukrainian people have a right to live peacefully in their own country and with their neighbours. It noted that the Russian attack is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter that calls for the respect of borders of states. The GDP calls for an end to the invasion and urges the use of diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

The organisation urged Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to halt the invasion and find a peaceful path to resolve the conflict and spare the wanton destruction and excruciating pain of the country.

The New York-based non-governmental organisation, GDP in a statement released Thursday morning states: “Russia’s unprovoked assault on a sovereign nation is a violation of international law and the UN Charter and in breach of the 1994 international agreement. We categorically condemn the invasion. Our heart and prayers go out to the victims and the Ukrainian people. We call on Russia to immediately cease its military mission and seek a diplomatic solution.”

The GDP, led by Dr Tara Singh as president, was founded in 2019 to promote and defend democracy and good governance in Guyana and elsewhere.