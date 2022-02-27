Is there much for us’ right hay’?

AT the end of the recent International Energy conference, there was much buzz and excitement about Guyana’s prospects. Even so, I believe that many Guyanese don’t feel that excitement- for many reasons. I believe, however, that there are numerous emerging opportunities right here.

Last week, I sat with a few of my colleagues, and I reviewed the music videos produced by some of the artistes who were vying for the Soca Monarch crown. One video that stuck out for me was Tenecia ‘Nekeita’ DeFreitas’ song “Right Hay.” We watched as she captured much of Guyana’s beauty in that video, and her message was clear: there’s a little bit of everything ‘right hay’ in Guyana.

This song, for me at least, was an appeal for Guyanese to meaningfully assess the opportunities available right here in Guyana-especially now. And it made me think about how much we need to stay and help develop this country.

I believe that many people like Nekeita are part of the cadre of young Guyanese contributing on their own, each day, to the advancement of this country- whether it’s in the arts and entertainment, in business or in business or otherwise. And that is crucial, particularly now.

Our migration rate has traditionally been among the highest in the world, with a recent study illustrating that some 30,000 people leave Guyana annually. I’m sure that each of us knows at least one aunt or uncle now residing abroad, and if you’re lucky, you probably benefit from some of the ‘prags’ now and then. For me, many of my family members who live abroad said that they migrated in search of better opportunities- be it employment or educational opportunities. Otherwise, I’ve heard stories of people migrating decades ago because they believed that living in Guyana was simply challenging.

I migrated to Trinidad for my tertiary education and I’d still be there if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t changed the way educational content was delivered to me and tested (that is, online). During my short time in Trinidad, I had already received two attractive job opportunities that made me consider staying there beyond my studies. Admittedly, what made those job opportunities attractive was that I’d get to continue working in a field that I love while earning more than I am earning in Guyana. So I know, first hand, about the allure of migration- at least in this sense.

Now, however, that seems to be changing. Because of the nascent oil-and-gas industry, it appears as though more attractive employment opportunities are becoming available. And I imagine that this will generate- as we are already beginning to see- greater demand for skilled labour. So even if we migrate for academic pursuits, returning appears much, much more attractive now.

Of course, the situation is more complex than I’ve just mentioned. There is no guarantee that the emerging opportunities in Guyana will be exploited by Guyanese. There is no guarantee that Guyanese will benefit from the highly anticipated gains from the oil-and-gas industry and the spin-off development. If we are to meaningfully benefit from these opportunities and expected gains, then we have to appreciate the realities by which we are confronted and we have to ensure that our benefits are secured by policymakers and elected representatives.

The recently enacted Local Content law, I believe, is a good example of how steps can be taken to ensure that we can benefit from what we have right here. The new Local Content law provides increased benefits for Guyanese nationals and companies in the oil-and-gas sector, regulating how foreign companies should operate here. It sets out the minimum percentage of Guyanese professionals and services that should be used.

The law also states that local content refers to the monetary value of inputs from the supply of goods or services by Guyanese nationals or Guyanese companies, and includes local capacity development through knowledge transfer.

And so, it’s up to all of us to take advantage of this law and lobby for other carve-outs that will help us benefit.

It is important to note also that we certainly aren’t adequately prepared to capitalise on the myriad emerging opportunities – to provide services demanded or offer innovative solutions – because of our key skill gaps and other limited capacities (and these aren’t unexpected things). As such, building these competencies over the next few years will be essential.

I just hope that we all can recognise these developments and be able to better align ourselves with these opportunities.

If you would like to connect with me to discuss this column or any of my previous works, feel free to email me at vish14ragobeer@gmail.com