News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
63 per cent of adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

AS Guyana continues to push towards achieving herd immunity, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Friday revealed that 63.7 per cent of the country’s adult population has been inoculated.

The minister made this disclosure during his daily COVID-19 update where he noted that this percentage accounts for some 326,867 adults. Further, it was revealed that a total of 431,597 adults or 84.1 per cent have received the first dose.

As it relates to the adolescent vaccination campaign, some 33,476 children in the 12 to 17 age group have received a first dose while 24,134 have received the second dose.

Meanwhile, in the booster dose category, the minister indicated that the number has increased somewhat as some 49,742 booster doses have thus far been administered.
However, during the update, Dr. Anthony added that some 58 new cases were reported in every region except Regions Two, Eight and 10.

“I suspected they didn’t do a lot of testing in those regions, but again we’re seeing cases in all of our regions and right now we have active cases in every region of Guyana about 828 cases,” he said. While there is a reduction from previous days and weeks, he said that persons still need to be vigilant.

As such, the health minister indicated that persons should still be concerned as there are persons experiencing symptoms of the virus who have opted not to get tested. Additionally, there are persons who may be experiencing a milder form of the virus and as such are not coming forward.

He said: “We’re not seeing the complete picture so it’s always safe to do the right thing which would be to wear your mask.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.