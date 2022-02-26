63 per cent of adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AS Guyana continues to push towards achieving herd immunity, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Friday revealed that 63.7 per cent of the country’s adult population has been inoculated.

The minister made this disclosure during his daily COVID-19 update where he noted that this percentage accounts for some 326,867 adults. Further, it was revealed that a total of 431,597 adults or 84.1 per cent have received the first dose.

As it relates to the adolescent vaccination campaign, some 33,476 children in the 12 to 17 age group have received a first dose while 24,134 have received the second dose.

Meanwhile, in the booster dose category, the minister indicated that the number has increased somewhat as some 49,742 booster doses have thus far been administered.

However, during the update, Dr. Anthony added that some 58 new cases were reported in every region except Regions Two, Eight and 10.

“I suspected they didn’t do a lot of testing in those regions, but again we’re seeing cases in all of our regions and right now we have active cases in every region of Guyana about 828 cases,” he said. While there is a reduction from previous days and weeks, he said that persons still need to be vigilant.

As such, the health minister indicated that persons should still be concerned as there are persons experiencing symptoms of the virus who have opted not to get tested. Additionally, there are persons who may be experiencing a milder form of the virus and as such are not coming forward.

He said: “We’re not seeing the complete picture so it’s always safe to do the right thing which would be to wear your mask.”