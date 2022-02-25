News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Significant reduction in COVID-19 cases, deaths this month
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony
Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony

— Health Minister

THERE has been a significant drop in COVID-19 cases this month thus far, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has reported.

This was revealed during the minister’s COVID-19 update on Monday, when he noted that as it relates to the global pandemic, the country is doing much better than in January.

To this end, Dr Anthony said that there are currently 864 active cases that are spread across the 10 administrative regions with the majority of active cases, 343, in Region Four.

As of Thursday, he stated that there were 54 persons in hospitals with 39 of them at the Ocean View facility. Of those 39 persons, seven are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I think we’re doing much better than we were in January, but we have to keep warning people that we cannot be complacent,” Minister Anthony said.

With that, he indicated that last month some 116 persons passed as a result of COVID-19 and as of this week, some 43 deaths have been reported for February thus far. Additionally, the minister revealed that 20,293 cases were recorded in January, while 2,407 cases have been reported in February.

Dr Anthony reiterated that the spike seen in January can be attributed to the spread and circulation of the omicron variant.

“So, this is in keeping with us seeing a spike in January more than likely due to the omicron variant, which was circulating. We know with the omicron variant a lot of people would get infected because of the contagiousness of the virus,” he said.

While he noted that many persons would experience milder forms of the virus, he urged persons to still be cautious and vigilant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.