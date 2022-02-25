Russia suspended from Council of Europe for Ukraine invasion

THE Council of Europe, on Friday, suspended Russia’s membership in the body of 47 nations which was formed in 1949 following the conclusion of World War II to preserve democracy, human rights, and the rule of law across the continent.

A statement from the Strasbourg, France-based body said, “In line with the Statute of the Council of Europe, the Committee of Ministers has today decided to suspend the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly with immediate effect as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine.”

The statement said the decision, however, means that the Russian Federation remains a member of the Council of Europe and party to the relevant Council of Europe conventions, including the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The judge elected to the European Court of Human Rights in respect of the Russian Federation also remains a member of the Court, and applications introduced against the Russian Federation will continue to be examined and decided by the Court. Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open,” the statement continued.

According to its website, “The Council of Europe advocates freedom of expression and of the media, freedom of assembly, equality, and the protection of minorities… helps member states fight corruption and terrorism and undertake necessary judicial reforms.”