Woman burnt by husband succumbs 

TAVITA Lall called “Natasha”, 42, of Number 64 Village, East Berbice, succumbed to injuries sustained after she was set alight by her husband in early January.

Lall died at 06:30 hours on Tuesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

In tears, the woman’s mother, Bamela Lall, 60, said she received a call from a doctor who conveyed the devastating news.

She relayed that she spoke with her daughter on Wednesday last, and during that conversation “Natasha” asked her if she loves her and she replied “yes”.

She then asked her mother to take care of her daughter. Natasha even told her mother that she may not make it. Her condition subsequently deteriorated from then to Sunday when she became unresponsive.

“When I visit she Sunday afternoon she was in unconscious,” the mother said.

Lall, a mother of four, suffered burns from her face to her toes and was given a 50/50 chance of survival. She also had to undergo surgery to remove her breasts due to the severity of the burns.

On the day in question, she was preparing dinner when her husband doused her with

kerosene and set her alight after he verbally abused and accused her of cheating on him. She had vehemently denied his accusations.

The woman had also confided in her mother that she was preparing to leave him since she was fed up of the constant abuse.

The accused, identified as Dipnarine Seelall, 49, had locked her in the house and sat in the verandah as she screamed in agony. Her neighbours, who heard her screams and pleas for help, came to her rescue. They had to break the door to gain access to the injured woman.

Seelall escaped from the scene but police managed to apprehend him the said night and days later he was charged and remanded to prison for attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded to a murder charge.

Prior to her demise, Natasha worked as a cleaner at the Tagore Memorial Secondary School and was described as a hardworking, kind and willing individual.