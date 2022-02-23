Sol Guyana commits to US$50 million in investments over five years

CALLING it a milestone project for the company that is just part of the nearly US$50 million incoming investment for Guyana over the next five years, Sol Petroleum, on Monday last, commissioned a jetty at its Agricola head office, Greater Georgetown.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Sol Guyana’s General Manager, Earl Carribon, said the jetty project contributes to the advancement of bunkering and support services infrastructure for Guyana and its booming oil and gas sector.

“This investment demonstrates Sol’s belief in the sustainability of Guyana’s development agenda,” Carribon said, adding: “the future of Guyana is indeed bright… and Sol remains committed to being a dependable and responsible partner to the people of Guyana… as we have been over the years.”

Turning attention to other investments to be realised in Guyana from the company, the Sol Guyana General Manager said the company will plug US$13 million in projects into Guyana for 2022.

Among the company’s accomplishments, Carribon boasted of the completion of a fuel line connecting its Rome terminal to the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) fuel farm which allows for additional fuel berths for offshore vessels.

Added to that, he said construction of a 55,000-barrel diesel tank has commenced at their Agricola headquarters to serve both the oil and non-oil sectors.

“We play a vital role in the seamless operation of the offshore activities of the oil & gas sector by providing fuel,” Carribon plugged, noting further that his company’s reach extends into marine, agriculture, manufacturing, hospitality and road transportation.

Local content has been a key point of discourse in Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector. Adding its weight to the discourse, Carribon said 78 per cent of managerial roles in the company are held by Guyanese.

Assessing the whole company, he added that 97 per cent of the employees are Guyanese. “We recognise the importance of our team in achieving what we do, and we will continue to provide training and development opportunities for the enhancement and enrichment of our people,” the Sol General Manager added.

As far as corporate social responsibility is concerned, Carribon reflected on his company’s support last year in providing COVID-19 supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Mocha Health Centre, and the Providence and Brickdam Police Stations.

The company had also supported the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination drive with fuel vouchers and donated Information Technology (IT) equipment to Victoria Primary School.

Identifying other beneficiaries of its community-based programmes, the Sol General Manager said these include the Ruimveldt Children’s Home, the Guyana Cancer Institute, Joshua House Children’s Centre, and Paws For A Cause (Guyana) Inc.

Also present at the event were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd; Head of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr Mahendra Sharma; Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheong; and President of Parkland International, Pierre Magnan.