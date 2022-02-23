Gov’t committed to building one Guyana

-AG urges citizens to partake in developmental agenda

AS Guyana celebrates its 52nd Republic Anniversary, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Tuesday night, reiterated government’s commitment to the construction of a modern Guyana.

Nandlall made these remarks during a Republic Day celebration hosted by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

The minister stated that Guyana had come a long way, through a pathway of struggle, to achieve its republican status.

“Our government is committed to the construction of a modern Guyana upon a couple of fundamental pillars: 1, national unity, 2, respect for the rule of law, 3, respect for the constitutional rights and constitutional values of our society and 4, every Guyanese must be afforded to play an equal part in that journey to take our country forward,” the AG said.

He emphasised that these are the pillars that will help the government to carry out the national developmental agenda.

It was against this background that the minister said that Guyana was now in the “big leagues” as he mentioned that Guyana was showcased to the world during the recently concluded International Energy Conference and Expo.

He said that powerful players in the world were now competing for space and resources in the country.

To this end, Nandlall emphasised that now was the time for Guyanese to genuinely work towards national unity. “If there was ever a time for us to stop paying lip service to national unity and genuinely hold hands together and move forward, this is the time. Cat will eat our dinner right in this land,” he said.

He added that the government welcomes all Guyanese on board and noted that if political leaders attempt to divide the nation, citizens must recognize and distance themselves from those persons.

The Attorney General told those gathered, “This is perhaps one of the most important Republic Day celebrations because the charge that I want to leave you with is for us to commit ourselves to partake in the developmental agenda of our country.”

Meanwhile, APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP), Amanza Walton Desir in her remarks stated that the ultimate victory for the country would be realising a united Guyana. This united Guyana, she said must be committed to the development of all Guyanese first and others later.

“We must today endeavour to build a united Guyana committed to a fair share for all Guyanese so that our parents, our children and yes, we ourselves can enjoy a good life,” she said,

Walton-Desir further noted that this united Guyana must be indivisible against any and all threats to its sovereignty and claims to its territory. She indicated that the country must be committed to the rule of law, ethics and to good governance.