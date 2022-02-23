Elderly man dies in accident

SAHADEO Balgobin, 64, of Lot 210 De Souza Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was hit by a taxi on Monday evening while walking on the Better Hope Public Road, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning around 09:30 hours, police have confirmed.

The car with registration HB 7962 was driven by Balram Sitaram, 61, of Lusignan East, ECD.

According to Police Headquarters, the driver of the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern driving lane of the northern carriageway of the Better Hope Public Road, ECD when the pedestrian ran from south to north across the road and into the path of the motorcar.

Police said the pedestrian fell on the car bonnet and windscreen then onto the road surface where he received injuries to the head and about the body.

The driver of the motorcar, along with public-spirited citizens, picked up the pedestrian identified as Balgobin and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit for medical attention. He was in an unresponsive state with a broken left leg.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel at the institution, the pedestrian died Tuesday morning.

The driver of the motorcar is currently in custody. A breathalyser test conducted on him found no trace of alcohol in his system.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution has been served on the driver of the motorcar.