News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Elderly man dies in accident
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Fatal-accident

SAHADEO Balgobin, 64, of Lot 210 De Souza Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was hit by a taxi on Monday evening while walking on the Better Hope Public Road, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning around 09:30 hours, police have confirmed.

The car with registration HB 7962 was driven by Balram Sitaram, 61, of Lusignan East, ECD.

According to Police Headquarters, the driver of the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern driving lane of the northern carriageway of the Better Hope Public Road, ECD when the pedestrian ran from south to north across the road and into the path of the motorcar.

Police said the pedestrian fell on the car bonnet and windscreen then onto the road surface where he received injuries to the head and about the body.

The driver of the motorcar, along with public-spirited citizens, picked up the pedestrian identified as Balgobin and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit for medical attention. He was in an unresponsive state with a broken left leg.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel at the institution, the pedestrian died Tuesday morning.

The driver of the motorcar is currently in custody. A breathalyser test conducted on him found no trace of alcohol in his system.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution has been served on the driver of the motorcar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.