‘Lieman’, ‘Go to Front’ get life sentences for Black Bush triple murder

TWO men, who had confessed to the brutal killing of three persons at Black Bush Polder in July 2016, were on Monday given three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The sentencing was handed down by Justice Sandil Kissoon, who was presiding over the matter at the Berbice High Court.

Earlier this month, Carlton Chetram, called “Lieman”, and his employee, Rakesh Karamchand, called “Go to Front”, who were charged for the capital offence of murder, opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Carlton and Karamchand admitted that on July 21, 2016 at Mibicuri Creek Savannah, Black Bush Polder, they unlawfully killed Pawan Chandradeo, 37, called “Suresh” and “Jug Up”; his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, 16, called “Kevin”, and his brother-in-law Naresh Rooplall, 35, called “Teeka Bai” and “Mice.”

While reflecting on the factual circumstances of the case during the sentencing hearing on Monday, Justice Kissoon said that the crime was one of “calculated slaughter” of three innocent people.



He also said that the men showed callous disregard for human life, and the circumstances of the case were exceptionally serious and demanded a rigid punishment.

After considering the havoc, damage and destruction which arose due to the consequences of the crime, the judge imposed three life sentences on each accused, and said there will be no possibility of parole.

Less than two weeks ago, Carlton’s son, Jairam Chetram, called “Ryan”, who was also charged in connection with the crime, was sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment. He had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder.

Meanwhile, co-accused Tameshwar Jagmohan, called “Guana”, was handed three death sentences after the 12-member jury found him guilty of the capital offence.

After listening to the testimonies of the State witnesses, Carlton and Karamchand opted to plead guilty to manslaughter.

The Guyana Chronicle had previously reported that on the day in question, the three victims had gone on a fishing trip in the Black Bush Polder backlands in an area called Cookrite Savannah, some three miles from Mibicuri, where they were shot dead.

The men, each with a single gunshot wound, were found lying in a rice field belonging to Sudama Jagmohan, who made the gruesome discovery.

The youngest victim, who was found next to his father, had a gaping hole in the back of his head, and a ‘salt bag’ with fish and a fishing net strung around his neck.

Rooplall’s body had a hole in the neck, and the fishing net was strung over his shoulder, while the older Charandradeo had his fishing net in his hand.

It is alleged that the men, while on their fishing trip, stumbled upon “Lieman” and his crew, who were allegedly stealing diesel fuel in the said field.

It was reported that Jairam, who was armed with his father’s firearm, fired two shots in the air, and the fishermen ran towards the dam and fell. Jairam then shot the victims to their heads at point blank range.

When arrested, Jairam told the police that he killed the men to get rid of the evidence. “Meh nah been want leff no evidence so I shoot dem,” Jairam had said in his caution statement.