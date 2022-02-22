News Archives
Ireland one win away from T20 World Cup spot after beating Germany
sports

IRELAND will play Oman for a place in the T20 World Cup having advanced to the semi-finals of the Qualifier with a seven-wicket victory over Germany.
A disciplined bowling performance saw Ireland restrict Germany to 107-7 from their 20 overs in Oman.

Paul Stirling (34) and Andrew Balbirnie (32) put Ireland in firm control, with Harry Tector hitting the winning runs from the first ball of the 14th over.
The Irish will play their semi-final today.

Bahrain’s two-run victory over the UAE means Ireland advance as group winners and will play the tournament hosts for a place in the World Cup in Australia later this year.

Having lost the opening game against the UAE, Ireland knew they had to win their remaining group games against Bahrain and Germany in order to salvage their qualifying aspirations.
“We were really good. There was a bit in it for the bowlers and they bowled really tightly,” said captain Balbirnie after Monday’s win.

“It was a really complete performance and we’re slowly getting to where we want to at the right time of the tournament.”

(BBC Sport)

