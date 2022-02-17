Region Two to undergo massive development with $6.1B budget

THE recently approved $6.1 billion budget for Region Two will be used to execute development projects in critical sectors so as to improve the lives of residents, according to regional chairperson, Vilma De Silva.

While addressing councillors at the statutory meeting for February, she said the budget was increased by 14 per cent. In 2021, the budgetary allocation was $5,356,079,000 compared to the $6,101,643,000 approved in 2022.

Noting that this is the largest budget ever approved for the Pomeroon- Supenaam region, she assured that there will be transformational projects in 2022.

“The approval will pave way for massive development in all sectors in the region. I am excited about the budget and what it has for the people of Region Two,” De Silva said.

Some of the capital works that are slated to be done during this year are the rehabilitation of State House Annex, procurement of a motor grader and a front-end loader, construction of a reinforced concrete bridge at Onderneeming, upgrading of David James Street at Charity, upgrading of Damon Street at Dartmouth, upgrading of Second Cross Street, Anna Regina Housing Scheme, upgrading of Playground Street, Suddie Housing Scheme, extension of Johanna Cecilia Secondary School, the procurement of an ambulance and a portable ultrasound machine and the provision of an electrical upgrade at Suddie Public Hospital.

She told those gathered that there are more than 77 current projects, all of which are expected to improve the lives of Essequibians. She used the opportunity to call on residents to be watchful when the projects are being executed and to be partners with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer, Susana Saywack, said that 17 projects fall under the Regional Tender Board. Some of these projects include the construction of the tail wall at Little Alliance, construction of drainage structure at Dry Shore, construction of regulators at Annandale, Hampton Court and the construction of revetment at Taymonth Manor, Fairfield and La Union.

Several access dams will be upgraded at Devonshire Castle and Queenstown. There will also be an extension at Charity Nursery, Huist Direct and the construction of a walkway at Charity Dormitory.

A boathouse will be built at Supenaam for the region’s water ambulance and a septic tank will be constructed at Aurora Secondary School. Additionally, several health centres, hostels and hospitals will benefit from maintenance works.

Saywack said that the region is progressing and with the 2022 budget residents can expect to experience positive changes within their communities.