Seven Seas recommits support to Archery Guyana
Flashback to the launch of the partnership! From left, Mrs Nirvana Thakur, Archery Guyana’s Mr Nicholas Hing and Mrs Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon
‘SEVEN SEAS’, a brand distributed by Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc., has reached out once again to re-commit its support to Archery Guyana, and will be exclusively sponsoring the 2022 Indoor Archery Competition at the Muslim Youth Organisation commencing today.

Seven Seas has been around for generations, becoming a household name over half-a-century ago. Its products are the culmination of a continuous, rigorous, and intense research and development process resulting in formulations that are known for their excellent quality and high standards. Seven Seas products help families live their TRUEAGE through their range of products built on the science of OMEGA-3.

The Seven Seas brand started out with COD LIVER OIL, which our parents fed to us at a tender age, and has since developed a range of essential health products, aimed at enhancing our hair, skin and nails, reducing joint inflammation and more importantly, assisting with brain development and memory support.

Helping us to look younger, think smarter, and be radiant inside and out are some of the benefits of using Seven Seas products.

It should also be noted that Seven Seas has an established JointCare range, which supports an active lifestyle and consists of different formulations, such as JointCare Supplex, Complete, and Max. These products start with Omega-3 and Glucosamine and include various additions such as Calcium and Chondroitin which focus on the health of bones, cartilage, muscles, and connective tissue.

The launch of the Partnership between Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. and Archery Guyana took place at the end of July 2019 (Pre COVID-19 Times) at the Massy Distribution Office at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

The then Brand Coordinator noted that Seven Seas Omega-3 products are essential in enabling us to become focused and disciplined, which are qualities necessary for anyone to achieve success in life and sports.

As such, Seven Seas sees itself as a natural collaborator with the Sport of Archery. This is especially true given the intense level of stability, precision, and concentration required to succeed in the sport. Therefore, naturally, Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. through its Brand, Seven Seas, looks forward to supporting and growing with the Sport of Archery over the years to come.

Thanks were expressed by Mrs Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, for Seven Seas continued collaboration as a competition sponsor. Special Thanks go to the Management of Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. and Seven Seas, as we move forward to promote the sport of Archery in Guyana.

