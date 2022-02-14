News Archives
57 year old is latest COVID-19 fatality
news-default

EVEN as the government continues to implement systems to tackle the deadly COVID-19 virus, a 57-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has become the latest fatality.

His death on February 12, 2022, has taken Guyana’s overall death toll to 1,194.

There are currently 1,952 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 34 new cases on February 13, 2022.

Region One recorded two new cases, Region Three, 17; Region Four, 10; Region Five, two and Regions Six, Seven and Nine, one new case each.

The country has now recorded a total of 62,225 cases since March 2020.

Of the active cases, 10 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 80 are in institutional isolation; 1,850 are in home isolation, and 12 are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until February 28, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.

