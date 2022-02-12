Protection of Guyanese in O&G sector important to gov’t

-says PM Phillips

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Friday, emphasised the importance of ensuring the health and safety of all Guyanese working in the oil and gas sector.

He made this comment during his address to the representatives of 34 oil and gas companies, who were gathered at the Pegasus Hotel for the Ministry of Labour (MoL)’s first labour relations seminar.

The aim of the seminar was to sensitise the companies about the laws and policies of industrial relations in Guyana.

“As a government we must work closely with oil and gas companies to ensure workers’ health and safety are protected,” the PM said before adding that the seminar was a welcomed initiative.

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of closely managing any development that benefits Guyanese so as to ensure their well-being. He noted that this is definitely needed in Guyana’s developing oil and gas sector.

“The trademark of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration is its dedication to the citizens of Guyana, the working-class people of Guyana, with the well-being of our workers high on our list of considerations. Addressing the concerns of workers must be given concentrated attention. We believe concerns such as sufficient remuneration, favourable conditions and

consideration for workers’ rights and access to our resources concerning their employment are paramount to ensure our people are comfortable, productive and safe,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM also highlighted the historic passage of the Local Content bill, which ensures equal access to business and opportunity and maximum benefits to all Guyanese workers and businesses.

In addition to Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton; the Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine; Occupational Safety and Health Consultant, Gwen King; Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer, Yolanda Grant; Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maugh and trade union representatives Lincoln Lewis and Seepaul Narine were among those in attendance. The event was chaired by MoL’s Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen.

Deonarine delivered a presentation on “Industrial Relations and Condition of Work” during which he spoke about Guyana’s various labour laws, and areas where some employers in the industry have been conflicting with the laws.

The Chief Labour Officer also informed them about plans for legislative reform, which the Ministry of Labour and the Attorney General Chambers are currently working on.

He later fielded questions from the participants, some of whom expressed concerns about conflicts between Guyana’s laws and some of the established international statutes that some of the oil companies are following.

In response, he assured that the anticipated legislative reform is expected to address many of the issues that were raised.

Deonarine was also questioned about the application of the Factories Act to offshore vessels, and issues with companies and the Maritime Administration (MARAD).

Meanwhile, King, during her presentation, focused on “Safety and Health at Work and OSH Laws” and spoke on the responsibilities of the employers, employees and government in maintaining workplace safety.

The occupational safety and health consultant used the occasion to provide updates and clarity on some the powers of the OSH Department.

Further, Lewis, who is the General Secretary of the Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC), attended the event virtually and spoke on “The Legal framework of trade unions in Guyana”.

Narine, who represented the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), delivered a presentation on “The effect of unionism on productivity and profits”.

There was also a presentation on “The local content policy and legislation for labour and employment” by Martin Pertab, a representative of the Ministry of Natural Resources.