Private sector bodies welcome lifting of curfew

POPULAR entertainment spot Palm Court, other businesses and private sector organisations have welcomed the government’s decision to lift the Emergency COVID-19 curfew with immediate effect.

Palm Court in a statement hailed the decision by government as “very timely”.

“Since their election into office, the government has managed to tackle the spread of the deadly virus where adequate interventions were made to address both the economic impact and the health implications.

“It is worthwhile to note that the tourism, entertainment and hospitality sector has been the most badly affected globally and in Guyana resulting in hundreds of businesses and employees being placed on the bread line.

“With more than half the population fully vaccinated, this decision will allow/make way for the safe reopening of businesses as well as create employment opportunities for persons in addition to building the economy.

“Once again we would like to thank the government and the COVID-19 taskforce for their diligence and the recently updated measures,” Palm Court said as it commended the government for the manner in which it has managed to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), in a statement, praised the move by the National COVID-19 Task Force.

The government, through the task force, has been monitoring and evaluating the impact of the pandemic in Guyana.

“We support this provision since worldwide trends have pointed to vaccination coupled with responsible behaviours, is considered to be the most effective way to fight this pandemic rather than lockdowns.

The GMSA also uses this opportunity to encourage all manufacturing and services organisations, and furthermore the entire business community to be cognisant of their actions in the elimination of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We urge the citizens of Guyana to be responsible in their actions and behaviours going forward and to become vaccinated and to get booster shots where applicable so that we can curb the spread of this disease. Furthermore, we remind the general public to continue hand-washing, using face masks and following all related COVID-19 protocols,” the GSMA said.

JOB EXPANSION AND ECONOMIC RENEWAL

Meanwhile, head of Region Three Private Sector Inc (R3PSInc), Halim Khan said the lifting of the curfew brings job expansion and economic renewal.

The nationwide curfew that has been in place since March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus has been lifted as the country sees a decline in cases and an uptake in vaccination.

The decision by government, Khan said, will jump-start economic activity and create more jobs as Guyana forges ahead into the future.

“It is advisable that all citizens seek vaccination as it is now time to shift our focus from survival to co-existing with the disease. We are not yet out of the woods and we must therefore continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols and rules, such as wearing face masks.

“Vaccination remains the best defence against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death from COVID-19. All citizens who have not yet done so are encouraged to be vaccinated as soon as possible. This includes people who are eligible for booster shots,” he said.

The lifting of the curfew will be a huge relief to the hundreds of workers in the tourism and hospitality sector which has borne the brunt of the national lockdown.

The Region Three Private Sector Inc thanked President Dr Irfaan Ali and the Government of Guyana for facilitating all aspects of vaccination and the healthcare services in order to reach this stage as Guyana heads into a progressive era.

The Berbice Chambers of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) also lauded the decision by the COVID-19 Task Force.

“The chamber takes this opportunity to urge all to continue to exercise the necessary precautions, adhere to guidelines provided by the National COVID-19 Task Force, and for everyone to get vaccinated and for those who are fully vaccinated to get their booster dose. Let’s continue to stay safe and build our nation,” the BCCDA said.