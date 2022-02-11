$27.8B security budget approved

–$1B for construction, rehabilitation of police stations

THE safety and security of Guyanese remain on front burner for the government’s aggressive development agenda.

This was evidenced by the $1 billion provision for the construction and rehabilitation of several police stations countrywide. Those funds form part of the $27.8 billion earmarked for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Defending the budgetary allocation for the security sector was Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, who listed the stations that would benefit from the $1 billion allocation.

Accordingly, Mabaruma will benefit from a $21 million upgrade; Ruimveldt, $32 million; Providence, $36 million; Yarakita, $20.6 million; Charity, $2.7 million; Imbaimadai, $13 million; Kamarang, $14.8 million and Kato $8.8 million.

In addition, works on the stations at Whim, Albion and Parika are almost completed.

Regarding new projects for 2022, Minister Benn said $405 million is earmarked for the construction of the Brickdam Police Station, which was destroyed by fire last year. He said a design for a multi-storey building has been selected.

“We have had three conceptual designs of which we have adopted one. We intend to get along with our engineering group which has been enhanced by the employment of our own. We intend to work with some consultants in respect of the structural design, foundation design and issues relating to the reticulation in the building for fire, water and electricity,” Minister Benn said.

The minister also gave insight on several other projects that will commence this year to enhance the work of the Guyana Police Force.

“For regional command operating stations, we will be doing at Anna Regina, Leonora, Fort Wellington, the central police station and Wismar for $150 million. We will be operating the TSU operational area for $40 million, there will be the construction of a floating ramp for the marine police at Ruimveldt for $12 million. We intend to reconstruct the CID building for $28 million,” Minister Benn related.

He added: “We will also be doing new living quarters at Eve Leary for $25 million, the special constabulary headquarters will be re-done for 20 million, there will be rehabilitation at Baramita for $20 million, Charity for $36 million, Rose Hall for $20 million, the Brickdam Barracks will be rehabilitated for $20 million, Tuschen for $19 million, Dem Amstel will be rehabilitated.”

In total, the GPF’s budgetary allocation for 2022 is $17.5 billion. Further, the Guyana Fire Service was allocated $2.7 billion, Guyana Prison Service was allocated $5.2 billion and the General Register Office and the Customs Anti-Narcotics at $219 million and $524 million respectively. (DPI)