Carpenter drowns in Tempe,WCB,Canal
Drown

POLICE are investigating the death of 28-year-old Ramesh Ramphal, who purportedly drowned in the Tempe Canal, West Coast Berbice.

According to reports, Ramphal of Lot 142 Britannia Village, West Coast Berbice, purportedly went with his girlfriend, Rushelle Craig, for a swim in the canal on Monday.

Craig told detectives that they were on the western side of the canal when Ramphal walked over to the eastern side and back-flipped into the said canal.

After waiting for about ten minutes with no sign of her boyfriend, she hurried to his home a mile away and informed his relatives that he did not resurface.

A search party was formed and they found Ramphal stuck in the mud at the said area where he allegedly back-flipped into.

The man was escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has since been transferred to Bailey’s Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination would be conducted.

Staff Reporter

