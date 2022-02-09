An interview or a ‘gyaff’ session?

Dear Editor,

ON a daily basis, Guyanese hear all sorts of ‘gyaff’ and we recognise that it is a ‘gyaff’. Listening to the Vice Media interview with Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo, it was clear that the reporter came with nothing but ‘gyaff’.

Imagine a reporter, from an international company, comes to Guyana and just accepts what she is told and then takes that as a line of questioning to the Vice-President of a country.

The one question from the reporter that caught me was her claim that her source told her that: “The Vice- President says he can change the Constitution” to guarantee that contracts go to certain people.

The level of ignorance from the reporter is shocking.

Every Guyanese citizen knows that any change to the Constitution of Guyana requires a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly; that means all the current PPP/C Members of Parliament and a majority of the APNU/AFC Members of Parliament. Also, what does the Constitution have to do with contracts? Our laws on the tendering process – another thing the reporter did not seem to know about – are clear.

So, was this a serious interview or a ‘gyaff session’?

Yours sincerely,

Alvin Hamilton