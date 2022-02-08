Exploring business opportunities

Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Senior Vice-President, Timothy Tucker, makes a point as British High Commissioner Jane Miller (second left) and members of a British trade delegation listen attentively during a meeting on Monday.

According to the British High Commission, the delegation which comprised representatives of British businesses are here looking to expand into new markets.

The trade mission will be in Guyana for four days and will engage in several ministerial and business-to-business meetings with the local private sector to foster discussions relative to investment opportunities within several sectors inclusive of infrastructure, food and drink, manufacturing, ICT and renewable energy, the British High Commission said.

The delegation includes nine British companies and 15 representatives ranging from education, manufacturing and infrastructure

(British High Commission photos)