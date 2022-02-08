News Archives
Essequibo Dharmic Nawjawan elects new executives 
Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Essequibo Coast Dharmic Nawjawan executives with members from the Central Dharmic Naujawan
THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Essequibo Coast Dharmic Nawjawan on Sunday elected new members to serve as its executives. The election was conducted by the Central Dharmic Naujawan and saw scores of youths in Region Two taking up important positions.

Arvin Singh was elected chairperson of the body; Priya Nauth as Vice-President and secretary, Ravindra Deowattie. Karishma Sankar and Kimberley Bharrat will assist Deowattie.

Ramona Sharma will serve as treasurer with Manisha Persaud assisting her. The committee members are Pryshmi Oodit, Yogeeta Oodit, Tinnadai Naraine, Suraj Jeewan, Devendra Sookdeo, Kavita Leandaial and Sohinie Das.

Chairperson of the Central Dharmic Naujawan, Tiffany Bissessar congratulated the new executive and encouraged them to do more community work. She also pledged the central executive’s support in working with the groups.

She tasked the newly elected group to ensure that they focus on tackling social ills in society and to implement programmes to deal with same. Many of the youths also requested public- speaking forums.

Singh, who replaced Indrawattie Natram, gave his commitment to moving the Naujawan forward. He also called on youths to join the body and to be involved in volunteerism.

Outgoing President Natram also congratulated the new executive and urged them to ensure that they look out for the most vulnerable in society. Natram also shared her experience in volunteerism and some of the opportunities it had afforded her.

President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr Vindhya Persaud, congratulated the new executive and said the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha looks forward to working with the team of young people.

At the end of the elections, clothing was distributed to children in need. The group also intends to host more dancing classes.

