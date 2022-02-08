‘Dingo’ gets 38 years for raping woman 

HIGH Court Judge, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry on Monday sentenced Odingo Emmanuel, called ‘Dingo,’ to 38 years, five months for raping a 36-year-old woman at Imbaimadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River.

In December 2021, a 12-member jury found him guilty of engaging in sexual penetration with the woman on August 11, 2018, without her consent.

During his sentencing hearing at the Sexual Offences Court of the Essequibo High Court, Emmanuel maintained his innocence and told the court that the allegation was fabricated by the victim.

A probation report was read in court by a probation officer, who said that based on the investigations she conducted in the community where the crime occurred, Emmanuel is known for committing similar crimes when he imbibes. However, the incidents were not reported.

The probation officer asked the court to send a strong message to like-minded offenders that females are not objects to satisfy the lust of savage men, who stalk women and have their ways as if they are living in a lawless society.

The victim’s impact statement was read in court by the prosecutor, Tiffini Lyken. The victim, in her statement, said, “ You [Emmanuel] left a stigma on my life.”

She explained that because of Emmanuel, not only was she raped, but now she is left to live with the stigma of being a victim of a sex crime.

“ I can never forget the terrible ordeal of what happened, but for peace of mind, I forgive you. I hope that when you’re in your cell you think about your actions…. I will never forget this tragedy,” the woman said.

The judge, before passing her sentence, told the court that among other things, she considered that Emmanuel’s actions were premeditated and that he could have exposed the victim to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), since he did not use a condom during the rape.

She also considered the trauma and the breach of trust Emmanuel had committed.

Emmanuel could possibly be parolled after serving a minimum of 30 years.

According to reports, Emmanuel is known to the victim and her reputed husband. On the day in question, the victim came home to find Emmanuel in her house.

After throwing her to the ground, he allegedly proceeded to rape her. The assault was, however, interrupted when the victim’s reputed husband came home and pulled Emmanuel off of her. Emmanuel somehow managed to escape, but was later arrested.