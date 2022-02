CARLOS Waithe, a well-known pawnshop owner of Norton & George Streets, Werk-en-Rust was shot dead this morning on Leopold Street as he attempted to keep the peace between two rivalling men.

Police are currently investigating how the 24-year-old met his demise. Reports indicate he was shot to his head and subsequently robbed of his jewellery and money.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

