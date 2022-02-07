News Archives
The world has lost an amazing voice
— President Ali, Indian High Commissioner mourn passing of Lata Mangeshkar

THE world has lost an amazing voice in the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, said President Dr Irfaan Ali, who noted that, for decades, she inspired many and brought tremendous happiness to her fans globally, including Guyanese when she toured this country in October 1980.

“Her humility, passion and motivation over all these years are admirable traits we can all learn from. Her voice will surely live on in her music. We express condolences to her family and the Government and people of India, especially. May her soul find eternal peace,” the President said in a Facebook post.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa in a statement said Mangeshkar’s passing has left a void that cannot be filled.

“The sad passing away of Kumari Lata Mangeshkar has left all Indians across the world including the Indian Diaspora and those who loved music, anguished beyond words. She was very kind, caring and was one of the most accomplished and humble Indians. Her popularity spanned across generations. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” he said.

High Commissioner Srinivasa also noted that her songs brought out a variety of emotions for over seven decades during which she was a witness to the transitions of the Indian film world. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India and its progress.

“We pray for her soul to attain Sadgati and strength to her family and millions of fans and followers to bear the loss. Om Shanti,” his said.

