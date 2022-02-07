President Ali grounds with Region Three residents

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday made an impromptu stop at the ‘fish market’ in Windsor Forest, where he interacted and mingled with fishermen.

The President, following the meeting, prepared fried fish for persons who earlier participated in an intensive clean-up and tree-planting exercise in several areas in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara).

Dr Ali also put on display his culinary skills. Those present praised him and revelled in the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity of being served food cooked by the President.

The Head of State also took the opportunity to interact with residents, listen to their concerns and provided on-the-spot solutions.

