News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali grounds with Region Three residents
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
cook

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday made an impromptu stop at the ‘fish market’ in Windsor Forest, where he interacted and mingled with fishermen.

The President, following the meeting, prepared fried fish for persons who earlier participated in an intensive clean-up and tree-planting exercise in several areas in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara).

Dr Ali also put on display his culinary skills. Those present praised him and revelled in the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity of being served food cooked by the President.

The Head of State also took the opportunity to interact with residents, listen to their concerns and provided on-the-spot solutions.

Below are photographs of the President during the cooking exercise

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.