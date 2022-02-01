Wazeeda Bacchus is ECB female Cricket Development Chair

Female cricket is expected to experience changes with the appointment of Wazeeda Bacchus. Bacchus, a former National cricketer, was unanimously elected to be the female cricket Development committee Chairperson of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB).

The appointment was done on Sunday at the first statutory meeting held by the ECB at the Imam Bacchus Learning Resource Centre, Affiance, Region Two.

Immediately after the appointment, Bacchus, who has a passion for cricket, said that she is delighted to be part of the ECB more so in the resuscitation of female cricket in Region Two, the Islands and East Bank Essequibo.

Bacchus has years of experience in cricket and is a level 1 non-practising umpire. With her vast knowledge, she believes that she can help transform and change female cricket in various areas.

She intends to have more training and competition in each cricket area Committee for females as well as work with schools that falls under the ECB to resuscitate or form school teams.

The cricket development committee will have one person from each area committee to assist in the development of female cricket in Region Two. Bacchus also intends to train at least two female coaches to work with females on the neighbouring Islands — Wakenaam and Leguan — as well as in Region Two and East Bank Essequibo.

Chairperson of the Essequibo Cricket Board, Daleep Singh, said that he has full confidence in Bacchus and used the opportunity to congratulate her on the new position. He said that it is his vision as chairperson of ECB to see cricket boosted in the region especially female cricket which has been dominant for years.