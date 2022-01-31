Van Lange, Wong, Billingy and Thomas into U-21 TT singles finals

NATIONAL U-19 champion, Jonathan Van Lange, will face National U-15 champion, Colin Wong, when the male U-21 singles final of the National Table Tennis Championships takes place next weekend at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Yesterday, the two champions won their semi-final clashes to book the championship match.

Additionally, national U-19 and U-15 female champion, Jasmine Billingy, will meet rival Thuraia Thomas in the U-21 female final.

MALE BATTLE

To reach the final, Van Lange, who is the 2020 runner-up in the event, first defeated Terrence Rausch 4-0 (17-15, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-8) in the quarter-final before he got past Krystian Sahadeo 4-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-3 and 11-8) in the semi-final.

Sahadeo had defeated Niran Bissu 4-1 (11-8, 12-10, 13-11, 6-11 and 12-10) in the quarter-final.

Colin Wong started with a 4-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-9 and 12-10) win against Saalih Rahim in the quarter-final, before easily disposing of Kyle Chung 4-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-3, 11-4) in the semi.

Chung and Sahadeo finished joint third.

The U-21 match to date was a gruelling battle between Chung and 12-year-old Malachi Moore in the quarter-final of the competition on Saturday afternoon. Both players showed grit and determination, but Chung was able to battle back to win 4-3 (12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-9 and 12-10).

In the female U-21 battle, four players competed in a round-robin format.

As in the U-19 final, Thomas and Billingy again romped to top honours. Both players are unbeaten.

Thomas was flawless with 3-0 wins against Melville and Samara Sukhai. Eleven-year-old Billingy had a tough come-from-behind battle against Melville, while she brushed aside fellow 11-year-old Sukhai (3-0).

Melville, 16, claimed third in the competition by beating Sukhai 3-1.