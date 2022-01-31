Berbice being beautified!

— two new family-friendly, recreational parks part of ‘strategic investments’

TWO new family-friendly, recreational parks will soon be opened in Region Six as part of the ongoing nationwide beautification efforts, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced on Sunday.

The President said this during a visit to the Ancient County on Sunday, where he participated in clean-up efforts. This is part of a nationwide clean-up drive that kicked off in Georgetown and is being spearheaded by the President.

The Region Six cleanup was led by residents and officials from the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and municipalities. And President Ali’s first stop was at the Berbice River Bridge where members of the joint services and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) were clearing the road shoulders, clearing the drainage canals, and weeding.

President Ali, in a short video shared by his office, highlighted that trees will be planted on both sides of the roadway from the Berbice bridge to the Berbice highway. He also assured residents that lights will be installed there.

After visiting other communities, he made a stop at the Corriverton waterfront area — a clean, picturesque spot. And it was there that the President announced establishment of the parks.

“We are leaving some strategic investments. Moving forward, we are looking at an enhanced park and safe zone for children and the elderly here in (Corriverton) and New Amsterdam,” the Head-of-State underscored.

The President explained that these investments will be led by the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government.

Importantly, President Ali has previously explained that these efforts are not only part of a nationwide strategy to beautify Guyana, but is also intended to boost local tourism. These two new recreational parks are expected to add to the attractions in Region Six.

“We want to enhance the beauty of our country and that beauty must come from the way we think, the way we act, the way we treat our environment,” Dr Ali said on Sunday.

He also added that, “[We are] trying to create an environment in which we can have positive change and positive energy and all people must be included.”

Earlier this month, the nationwide clean-up exercise was kicked off in Georgetown by President Ali. Then, he was joined by several members of his Cabinet, members of the diplomatic corps, private sector representatives and residents.

Then, the President expressed the hope that the initiative will be spread across the country in the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and municipalities.

While those efforts were underway in Region Six, it is important to note that the Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill led similar efforts in various communities of Region 10. Altogether, these efforts are geared at encouraging all Guyanese to maintain tidy surroundings and making the country more attractive.