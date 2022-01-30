Giving with a happy heart

One teacher’s relentless belief in generosity

FOR Banmattie Arjune Barran, putting her needs before others is a must, in fact, it is a way of life for this resident of Gangaram Settlement, East Canje, Berbice.

She is the Senior Mistress attached to the Rose Hall Estate Primary School, which is located in Rose Hall Village, also in East Canje, Berbice, and she would make the commute five days per week.

Barran is a very giving person, and she does all she can to give back to society and has been in the teaching profession for the past 28 years.

She has taught at all the primary schools on that corridor, that is, Cumberland, Gangaram, Betsy Ground and at Rose Hall Estate.

She began her teaching career in 1993 after she graduated from the Cyril Potter of Education (CPCE).

Barran is affectionately known as “Miss Buns”, a nickname she earned after she had burnt her uniform and still wore it to school.

She teaches all subjects offered at the school and was inspired by her son to pursue studies at the University of Guyana (UG).

She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Education after she completed her studies in 2017.

The mother of two told the Pepperpot Magazine that she is a devout member of the Gangaram Mandir and, according to religious teachings, it is more blessed to give than to receive.

For a simple life is her motto and she is a strong believer in doing well, despite the challenges.

On any given day, Barran is willing to assist anyone in need. Even if it is a meal, she would go into her own pocket to ensure that the needs of people are met.

“I always had it in me to give, and it all started when I assisted a student whose family wasn’t financially capable of sending him/her to President’s College,” she said.

Barran related that growing up in Gangaram Settlement, they always had food on the table, but when she went to teach in other villages, she realised that it was not so.

“I quickly realised some pupils were not getting three meals per day, and it bothered me, so I gave them what I can,” she said.

She explained that she was moved to tears one day when she was told that her son, who is pursuing studies overseas to become a pilot, gave his pocket-piece to a child who had no lunch.

Barran added that she instilled good values in her children, and they too grew up with a giving attitude, and for that, she is beyond pleased she succeeded as a mother and a role model.

She told the Pepperpot Magazine that in 2020 when the pandemic started here, she was moved when she found out some people in Berbice had nothing to eat after losing their jobs.

Barran sought assistance from friends and family overseas and was successful in distributing hampers of groceries to many homes in Corentyne.

At Christmas, she would get toys for the children in Gangaram Settlement and share goodies.

“I would get help from overseas at times, but I would go into my own pocket a lot to give because I am compelled to,” she said.

Barran added that whatever she does for charity, it is something she wants to do and will never count the dollars handed out to people who needed it more than others.

She also does a bit of counselling to parents and just about anyone who needs a ‘pep talk,’ to overcome difficulties in life.

Barran is well known in East Canje and is a household name because of her giving nature and personality.

“I started talking to people who showed up just so, out of the blue and requested advice in many situations. I talked to them, and things seemed to be better for them, so they would come when they need to,” she said.

Barran also worked at the Rose Hall Estate and spent some time with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) as an accountant.

She also attended the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Barran is one of the nicest persons you will encounter, and she has that air of calm about her that is as comforting not only as a teacher, but as a person.

The people of her village have nothing but good things to say about her and what she is doing to help others.