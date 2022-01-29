News Archives
57 undergoing GDF recruitment course
Some of the soldiers undergoing the training at Colonel John Clarke Military School, Tacama
FIFTY-SEVEN recruits are currently undergoing training on the Basic Recruit Course (BRC) 2021-03, which commenced recently at the Colonel John Clarke Military School, Tacama. The course is in its 11th week of training.

The BRC will see induction training in a number of areas, such as skill-at-arms, drills, physical training, map reading and navigation, amongst others.
Colonel General Staff, Colonel Julius Skeete in his feature address to the potential soldiers, thanked them for choosing to serve in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

He underscored too, that, their decision comes at a time, when the force is on a path of exponential growth and development and by virtue of this, they are meant to benefit greatly.

Colonel Skeete also highlighted to the recruits, that after graduation, the force will expect them to be responsible users of all social media platforms and conform to the values and standards of the army. In closing, he reminded the recruits that the training is aimed at molding each of them into well rounded soldiers.

Commanding Officer of the Training Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Collin Henry encouraged the recruits to have a positive attitude towards their training.
Seven prizes will be awarded for outstanding performances.

