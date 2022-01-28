Well-known pageant photographer arrested in ‘Mudwata’ cybercrime probe

PHOTOGRAPHER Keron Bruce, who is well-known in the local pageant scene, has been arrested by police in a probe to ascertain who is behind the social media character, ‘Mudwata’.

Police said several complaints of cyber bullying were made recently which implicated the persons who were making videos on social media under the name, ‘Mudwata’.

“As a result of this series of complaints, the Guyana Police Force was obliged under the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act 2018 to investigate the allegations,” the police statement said.

Legal advice will be sought once investigations are concluded.