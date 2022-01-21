News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Foreigner jailed, two remanded in $14 million drug bust at GNIC wharf
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
(From left) Epiphany 'Tiffany' McLennan, Eustace Rodrigues, and Fredy Diaz Cabrera
(From left) Epiphany 'Tiffany' McLennan, Eustace Rodrigues, and Fredy Diaz Cabrera

A 56-year-old seaman from the Dominican Republic was, on Friday, sentenced to four years, six months jail after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in connection to the recent $14 million bust on a foreign vessel at the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC), Georgetown wharf. 

The DR citizen, Fredy Diaz Cabrera of Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was nabbed by Custom Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents on Wednesday when law enforcement officials searched the vessel at the GNIC wharf and uncovered $14 million worth of marijuana, reportedly destined for Barbados.

18 other persons were arrested in the matter. Cabrera was charged along with his reputed wife, Epiphany ‘Tiffany’ McLennan of Sophia, and another man, Eustace ‘Fine Man’ Rodrigues, 45, of Albouystown in connection to the bust.

McLennan and Rodrigues both pleaded not guilty when the matter was heard before city magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Cabrera told the court that he was given the narcotics by Rodriguez on January 18 for transport to Barbados. Both Rodrigues and McLennan claimed ignorance. The duo were remanded to prison until February 25.

The court heard that Cabrera previously served a prison sentence in the United States of America (USA) for cocaine trafficking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.