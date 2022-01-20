News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Simmons not worried about job security
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Phil Simmons
Phil Simmons

(CMC) – Phil Simmons is not worried about his job as West Indies head coach, despite the team’s recent losses.

On the heels of the side’s 2-1 shocking loss to minnows Ireland in their One-Day International (ODI) series that ended on Sunday in Karachi, Simmons said he was focused on seeing the players improve, and not about whether he could lose his pick.

“If I start worrying about my job then I have problems. I am worrying about the success of the team, I am worrying about how we get players to play their roles and in playing their roles get the team to be successful and that’s all I’m concerned about,” he said as he spoke to the media on Tuesday, ahead of Saturday’s start of the five-match Betway International Series against England.

“You’re always under pressure as a coach or coaches when the team’s not doing well, in any sport you play, and when the team is doing well the coaches are forgotten but that’s the nature of the job.”

Simmons, who was reappointed in October 2019, oversaw the West Indies’ failed title defence at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and the 3-0 defeat by Pakistan in the T20 series at home.
Asked how he motivated himself as a coach in light of the repeated losses, he said he continued to enjoy his job as head coach.

“My love for coaching and love for the players and their improvement carry me a long way every day,” the former West Indies all-rounder said.

He said his role is “seeing the players and working with them, trying to bring out different things in them. To be honest, when we practise there’s a lot coming out; there’s a lot being shown, and it’s just for me right now how they adjust and assess the situation when they cross the rope, because I can’t help them when they cross the rope. None of the coaches can help them when they cross the rope.

“Everything is being done on the other side of the rope to help them to be ready for the game,” Simmons added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.