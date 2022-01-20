News Archives
E - Papers
BCB/Tenelec Under-15 cricket tournament
Romario Ramdihol (left) and Lakeram Singh finished unbeaten in the chase
Romario Ramdihol (left) and Lakeram Singh finished unbeaten in the chase

Rose Hall advance to quarter-finals

ROSE Hall Canje Arbosmart advanced to the Berbice Cricket Board/Tenelec Under-15 quarter-finals after a dominant performance in Zone C.
They will now await the runners-up of Zone B at a date and venue to be announced.

In their latest clash, Rose Hall Canje defeated East Bank Blazers by eight wickets in a rain-reduced 35-over clash.
East Bank Blazers batted first, but could not handle the home team’s bowling attack and succumbed for 99 in 32.5 overs.

Enrique Mickle finished with 4-22

Simeon Gafoor finished with a top score of 15, as the side struggled against the disciplined bowling attack. Left-arm orthodox bowler Enrique Mickle finished with 4-22, while right-arm leg-spinner Abdulla Azad took 2-6.

Although Canje Arbosmart needed to score at just above 2.8 runs per over, they played their shots, which enabled them to reach their target in 21.2 overs with the loss of two wickets.
Skipper Romario Ramdihol finished with 38 unbeaten runs (2×4, 1×6), while Lakeram Singh added 26 not out (3×4).

