State-of-the-art culinary centre taking shape
Human Services and Social Security Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud makes a point during her visit to the construction site on Friday
Human Services and Social Security Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud makes a point during her visit to the construction site on Friday

HUMAN Services and Social Security Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud visited the construction site for the state-of-the-art culinary school being constructed at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute, Cove and John, East Coast Demerara, on Friday.

The culinary school under construction

This centre will provide exciting training opportunities for women and men across Guyana in the culinary arts. This is just part of the many projects and upgrades for GWLI to provide training and a hub for personal career growth and development, the ministry said.

Staff Reporter

