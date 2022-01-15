State-of-the-art culinary centre taking shape

HUMAN Services and Social Security Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud visited the construction site for the state-of-the-art culinary school being constructed at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute, Cove and John, East Coast Demerara, on Friday.

This centre will provide exciting training opportunities for women and men across Guyana in the culinary arts. This is just part of the many projects and upgrades for GWLI to provide training and a hub for personal career growth and development, the ministry said.