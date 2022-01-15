Guyana/Chile in cultural exchange programme

THE Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Embassy of Chile in Guyana, on Thursday, held a sight specific intervention and performance event, commemorating the recent completion of the “Wind Research: Georgetown” Guyana 2022 exchange programme.

The programme saw Chilean visual artist, Claudia Vásquez executing a mentorship experience for 15 local artists.

The general objective of the intervention was to value the notion of wind and movement, focusing on the visibility of the wind and the various forms that it draws according to the place where the work is located, through interaction with a fabric.

At the event, which took place at the National Cultural Centre, there was an incorporation of vibrant Guyanese culture as the work of art was displayed through music, dance and video recording.

Speaking at the event, on behalf of the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport was Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain, who said the event was important to the ministry because to mentor young artists was a special experience due to the nature of the art form.

“I would like to express heartfelt gratitude to artist, Mrs. Claudia Vásquez who happens to be the first artist of Chile to hold such a cultural exchange programme between Guyana and Chile,” she said.

She said, too, that while that form of art was new to Guyanese artists, it was, in theory, a part of the History curriculum at the Burrowes School of Art.

“It is hoped that this experience remains alive in the sight of all the artists who have been involved and have benefited tremendously, and that they themselves would find ways to incorporate this form of art in their future endeavours,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Chilean Ambassador to Guyana, Juan Manuel Pino Vásquez highlighted the significance of the project and its unique aim. “Her (Mrs Vasquez) presence in Guyana aims to give continuity to her most recent creation entitled ‘Investigation around the wind’ which is why it is called land art. It is intended to reflect the relationship between humans and the earth,” he said.

Additionally, the project will establish a dialogue with the geography and traditional dances of Guyana, promoting the development of a new imaginary and creative action.

Interventions in Guyana were carried out in Bushy Park, Nova Beach, and at the Seawalls. The artist also donated portraits of her art form to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Castellani House and to the Embassy of Chile in Guyana. (DPI)