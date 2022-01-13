Cricket Equipment Guyana donates gear to Aaron Beharry ahead of Sri Lanka tour

CRICKET Equipment Guyana, a recently established business, the brainchild of young Ajay Gainda, has donated an SS cricket bat and an SG white cricket outfit, along with a floppy hat to all-rounder Aaron Beharry, as he prepares to tour Sri Lanka with the Ontario Cricket Academy youth team.

The tour is set for March 11 to the 21 and will include matches in the T20, 40-over and 50-over categories. This is the 14th international tour for the OCA, 6th to Sri Lanka since 2010.

Beharry, a right-arm off-spinner and a solid middle-order right-handed batter, represented Berbice two years each at the Under-15 and Under-19 levels. He is currently a member of the historic Everest Cricket Club (ECC) in Georgetown, LBI Cricket Club on the East Coast of Demerara and Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) in Berbice.

At a simple presentation held recently, Ajay Gainda stated that his family has been following the progress of Aaron over the years and is very impressed with his skills and attitude towards the game, hence the gesture.

Ajay is the manager of Cricket Equipment Guyana, which is located at Bel Air RUBiS Gas Station, Bel Air Public Road, Greater Georgetown and is the only authorised distributor of authentic SS and SG brands of cricket gear. The sole authorised importer of the gear is the popular Gainmart Supermarket, University of Guyana Public Road.

Ajay said that he and his family, through their new brands, are delighted to assist Aaron on this tour and in his future career and wish him every success.

He also indicated that the store sells top quality cricket gear at the best prices in Guyana with the aim of making it affordable to cricketers around the country.

Ajay himself is a solid right-hand opener and right-hand off-spinner, who represented Guyana at the Under-15 and Under-17 levels and was eager to showcase his talent at the Under-19 level with the hope of representing the West Indies at the 2022 Youth World Cup currently being held in the Caribbean for the first time.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 resulted in the suspension of all cricket in the Caribbean, including the Regional Under-19 tournament.

In response, Aaron, Canadian-born and the son of former Berbice Senior Inter-County all-rounder and current Guyana Cricket Board Executive, Anil Beharry, said that he was humbled by the thought and initiative and promised to do his best and make everyone proud. He added that he is working hard on his fitness at the LBI Facility and New Trafford.

In addition, he is doing gym work. He thanked coach Tribhawan Jagessar, formerly from East Canje, Berbice who now lives in Canada for the opportunity through his recommendation.