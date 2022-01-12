Taylor signs off with a wicket as NZ thrash Bangladesh

ROSS Taylor ended his Test career by taking the winning wicket as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs to draw the series.

Taylor took just his third Test wicket to remove Ebadat Hossain with his part-time off-spin and wrap up victory in the second Test in Christchurch.

The two-match series is drawn 1-1 after the tourists’ shock win over the world champions in the first Test.

“It’s a great way to finish,” said Taylor, 37.

“I wanted to finish with a win and the guys definitely gave it to me.

“It was an emotional game for me and my family.”

Taylor finishes his 112-match Test career as New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in the format, with 7 683 runs, including 19 hundreds, at an average of 44.66.

He will end his Black Caps career with six one-day internationals against Australia and the Netherlands between January and April.

Taylor was given a guard of honour by Bangladesh on his way to the crease on day two for what proved to be his final Test innings, in which he scored 28 as the hosts made 521-6 declared.

They enforced the follow-on overnight after bowling out Bangladesh for just 126 in reply.

The Tigers showed more resistance in their second innings, reaching 105-2 with Liton Das hitting a fluent century as he made 102 off 114 balls.

Das also put on 101 for the sixth wicket with Nurul Hasan, but pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, who took 4-82, then quickly reduced Bangladesh to 269-9.

With one over until the new ball was available, stand-in captain Tom Latham brought on Taylor, who struck with his third delivery as Hossain skied it to Latham to leave Bangladesh 278 all out. (BBC Sport)

NEW ZEALAND 1st innings 521-6 declared

BANGLADESH 1st innings 26

BANGLADESH 2nd innings

Shadman Islam c Tom Blundell b Kyle Jamieson 21

Mohammad Naim c Tom Latham b Tim Southee 24

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Trent Boult b Neil Wagner 29

Mominul Haque c Ross Taylor b Neil Wagner 37

Liton Das lbw Kyle Jamieson 102

Yasir Ali c Tom Latham b Neil Wagner 2

Nurul Hasan c Neil Wagner b Daryl Mitchell 36

Mehidy Hasan c Tom Latham b Kyle Jamieson 3

Taskin Ahmed not out 9

Shoriful Islam c Tim Southee b Kyle Jamieson 0

Ebadot Hossain c Tom Latham b Ross Taylor 4

Extras: (b-4, lb-1 nb-4, w-2) 11

Total: (all out, 79.3 overs) 278

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-71, 3-105, 4-123, 5-128, 6-229, 7-244, 8-269, 9-269.

Bowling: Tim Southee 17-6-54-1, Trent Boult 16-6-42-0, Kyle Jamieson 18-4-82-4 (w-1), Neil Wagner 22-7-77-3 (w-1, nb-4), Daryl Mitchell 6-1-18-1, Ross Taylor 0.3 – 0-0-1.

Result: New Zealand win by an innings and 117 runs