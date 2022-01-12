Guyana Police Force promotes 386 of its junior ranks

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, has released the long-awaited promotion list for junior ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

Hoppie’s list, which was issued on Tuesday, comes months after a list containing 132 names was submitted to him by the suspended Police Service Commission (PSC).

The list was deemed unlawful and was rejected by the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government, since the Commander-In-Chief himself had suspended the PSC on June 16, prior to the release of its list.

As outlined in the new and lawful list, 386 policemen and women were promoted. Those include 84 police corporals being promoted to sergeant; 160 lance corporal and constables promoted to police corporals; 96 constables promoted to lance corporals; 11 ranks promoted to special sergeant; 22 advancing to special corporal and 13 constables moving up to the rank of special lance corporal.

Below is the full list, as released by the Guyana Police Force:

JUNIOR RANKS PROMOTION JANUARY 2022



TO SERGEANT

SER # REG# RANK NAME

.1. 19527 Corporal Kanaya

2. 22942 Corporal David

3. 21497 Corporal Retemiah

4. 21668 Corporal Fraser

5. 21305 Corporal Gittens

6. 20225 Corporal King-Brown

7. 21216 Corporal Codogan

8. 14335 Corporal Hoodith

9. 22378 Corporal Reid

10. 17987 Corporal Stephens

11. 21390 Corporal Ramjattan

12. 19090 Corporal Shivbarran

13. 20863 Corporal Thomas

14. 22263 Corporal Barnes

15. 23073 Corporal Blackman

16. 22304 Corporal Persaud

17. 19082 Corporal Hope

18. 19581 Corporal Grant

19. 22146 Corporal Shariff

20. 19799 Corporal Seeram

21. 23745 Corporal Saul

22. 15777 Corporal Frank

23. 19605 Corporal Paul

24. 18763 Corporal Gordon

25. 19475 Corporal Mentis

26. 19198 Corporal Simon

27. 20032 Corporal Gordon

28. 20059 Corporal Bourne

29. 20267 Corporal Richards

30. 15708 Corporal Jacque

31. 20828 Corporal Gould

32. 23875 Corporal Persaud

33. 21935 Corporal Kellman

34. 20801 Corporal Bayley

35. 19338 Corporal Duncan

36. 16539 Corporal Doris

37. 21263 Corporal Alfredo

38. 20946 Corporal Samuels

39. 17325 Corporal James

40. 19962 Corporal Etwaroo

41. 22018 Corporal Singh

42. 21389 Corporal Morris

43. 20304 Corporal Parris

44. 20804 Corporal Murpahy

45. 19907 Corporal Wallace

46. 22442 Corporal Haney

47. 21743 Corporal Holder

48. 23300 Corporal Lewis

49. 17804 Corporal Hansraj

50. 19895 Corporal Sandy

51. 20094 Corporal Thomas

52. 21917 Corporal Hoosein

53. 22504 Corporal Allicock

54. 16753 Corporal Kendall

55. 24578 Corporal Hinds

56. 14927 Corporal Hosannah

57. 18334 Corporal Cosbert

58. 22077 Corporal Thompson

59. 25701 Corporal Moonsam

60. 18803 Corporal Craig

61. 21119 Corporal Mannie

62. 17663 Corporal Balkaran

63. 18842 Corporal Dath

64. 21070 Corporal Kellman

65. 21059 Corporal Darlington

66. 19900 Corporal Singh

67. 22673 Corporal Noel

68. 14915 Corporal Griffith

69. 19336 Corporal Albert

70. 20526 W/Corporal Evans

71. 17779 Corporal Chetram

72. 19860 Corporal Green

73. 21178 Corporal Dufu

74. 20738 Corporal Singh

75. 18015 Corporal Paul

76. 19749 Corporal Singh

77. 20256 Corporal Persaud

78. 19259 Corporal Narine

79. 17295 Corporal Persaud

80. 18515 Corporal Harper

81. 22448 Corporal Leitch

82. 17793 Corporal Diaz

83. 20307 Corporal Persaud-Browne

84. 21835 Corporal Ali

TO CORPORAL

SER # REG# RANK NAME

1. 22144 L/Corporal Schultz

2. 22492 L/Corporal Periera

3. 24348 L/Corporal Bodelall

4. 21225 L/Corporal Roberts

5. 21005 Constable John

6. 23651 Constable Haywood

7. 24483 Constable Moffett

8. 23484 Constable Herbert

9. 24551 Constable Baig

10. 23992 Constable Henry

11. 20063 L/Corporal Fraser

12. 21295 L/Corporal Johnson

13. 23538 L/Corporal Persaud

14. 22661 Constable Barnwell

15. 22991 Constable Brown

16. 22204 L/Corporal Dougan

17. 22230 L/Corporal Primus

18. 20238 Constable La Rose

19. 22705 Constable Lall

20. 20406 Constable Griffith

21. 20888 Constable Drayton

22. 24775 Constable Mc Lean

23. 22732 L/Corporal Sahadeo

24. 21982 Constable Hitbarran

25. 24653 Constable Waterman

26. 19401 L/Corporal Singh

27. 23165 L/Corporal Marks

28. 20437 Constable Fraser

29. 20582 Constable Lindo

30. 24373 Constable London

31. 16952 L/Corporal Miaram

32. 20619 L/Corporal Edwards

33. 20922 L/Corporal Mc Pherson

34. 22294 Constable David

35. 21518 Constable April

36. 24326 Constable Sullivan

37. 19560 L/Corporal Nagessar

38. 24655 L/Corporal Winfield

39. 19688 L/Corporal Archer

40. 23536 Constable Paul

41. 22593 L/Corporal Peters

42. 23466 L/Corporal Gasper

43. 21310 Constable Solomon

44. 23064 L/Corporal Awar

45. 22126 Constable Hazelwood

46. 21826 Constable Samaroo

47. 23132 L/Corporal Hinds

48. 21928 Constable Sobers

49. 22377 Constable Peters

50. 22371 Constable Herman

51. 23704 Constable Ragubir

52. 21659 Constable McGarell

53. 22562 Constable Munilall

54. 20243 L/Corporal Semple-Bobb

55. 20485 L/Corporal Nurse

56. 20795 L/Corporal Grahame-Grant

57. 25217 L/Corporal Mangru

58. 20771 Constable Vangronigen

59. 23441 Constable Chester

60. 21345 Constable Edwards

61. 25760 Constable Persaud

62. 22081 Constable Withrite

63. 22072 Constable Skeete-Wright

64. 22399 Constable Benn

65. 22083 Constable Boyce-Dennan

66. 20060 L/Corporal Claxton

67. 21974 L/Corporal Smith

68. 21785 L/Corporal Branche

69. 22047 Constable Forde

70. 18529 L/Corporal Smith

71. 19171 L/Corporal Kissoon

72. 25708 Constable Semple

73. 22802 Constable Mohabir

74. 23361 Constable Harris

75. 24701 Constable Brumell

76. 23454 Constable Edwards

77. 21797 L/Corporal George

78. 25173 L/Corporal Khanoo

79. 25438 Constable Gobin

80. 24854 Constable Blackman

81. 23734 Constable Penniston

82. 21491 L/Corporal Leitch

83. 25300 Corporal Griffith

84. 22752 L/Corporal Adams

85. 24669 L/Corporal Martin

86. 20851 L/Corporal Trim

87. 24584 Constable George

88. 24894 Constable Fung-A-Fat

89. 24957 Constable Venture

90. 21810 Constable Gibson

91. 22723 Constable Roberts

92. 19918 L/Corporal Davis

93. 23280 L/Corporal Campbell

94. 21753 L/Corporal Sewsarran

95. 23024 L/Corporal Samsundar

96. 23311 L/Corporal Williams

97. 19001 L/Corporal Persaud

98. 25468 Constable King

99. 25188 Constable Duke

100. 24677 Constable Romascindo

101. 21001 L/Corporal Niles

102. 25015 L/Corporal Garnette

103. 24107 L/Corporal Bryan

104. 23279 L/Corporal Calder

105. 23556 L/Corporal Richmond

106. 22629 Constable Adams

107. 23245 Constable Mc Adam

108. 24049 Constable Naughton

109. 23965 Constable Beeramsingh

110. 22445 Constable July

111. 23967 L/Corporal Brown

112. 22979 Constable Williams

113. 21433 L/Corporal Fraser

114. 24378 L/Corporal Orna

115. 22538 W/L/Corporal Harding-Orna

116. 19107 L/Corporal Persaud

117. 21674 Constable Seegobin

118. 22152 Constable Wilson

119. 22096 Constable Singh

120. 22013 Constable Warner

121. 22788 Constable Jupiter

122. 22421 Constable Yarde

123. 22145 Constable Schultz

124. 22237 Constable Shewraj

125. 21211 Constable Bascom

126. 19031 Constable Jones

127. 24627 L/Corporal Roberts

128. 23564 Constable Sampson

129. 23980 Constable Fraser

130. 22528 Constable Leitch

131. 23261 Constable Henry

132. 23743 Constable Mingo

133. 24263 Constable Dennison

134. 22455 L/Corporal Peters-Rose

135. 22184 L/Corporal Brandis

136. 22346 L/Corporal Singh

137. 19500 L/Corporal Brown

138. 23982 W/L/Corporal Garraway

139. 24380 L/Corporal Pellew

140. 20935 W/Constable Burnett

141. 17412 L/Corporal Johnson

142. 24385 W/Constable Robertson

143. 23290 Constable Greene

144. 17713 L/Corporal Narain

145. 19331 L/Corporal Ramprasad

146. 19212 L/Corporal Moore

147. 21517 Constable Kumar

148. 21114 Constable Dindayal

149. 25711 Constable Samlall

150. 20154 L/Corporal Sawh

151. 21426 L/Corporal Yasin

152. 19496 W/L/Corporal Adams

153. 21068 L/Corporal Alfred

154. 21876 L/Corproal Spencer

155. 20961 Constable Robertson

156. 20561 Constable Clarkson

157. 22238 Constable Thomas

158. 21466 Constable Kendall

159. 22487 Constable Jack

160. 24058 Constable Haroon

TO LANCE CORPORAL

SER # REG# RANK NAME

1. 23762 Constable Arrindell

2. 23795 Constable Crawford

3. 24972 Constable Austin

4. 22072 Constable Blair

5. 22211 Constable Ross

6. 21573 Constable Zakier

7. 25495 Constable Morris

8. 22445 Constable July

9. 22704 Constable Joseph

10. 24591 Constable Hanif

11. 22207 Constable Isaacs

12. 22972 Constable Tixey

13. 20876 Constable Bissessar

14. 24032 Constable Wilson

15. 23532 Constable Murray

16. 18705 Constable McPherson

17. 23475 Constable Grant

18. 23447 Constable Crawford

19. 25574 L/Corporal Tim

20. 21981 Constable Greene

21. 20689 Constable Linton

22. 24819 Constable Warde

23. 25233 Constable Da Silva

24. 24020 Constable Roberts

25. 23687 Constable Hanoman

26. 24192 Constable Rutherford

27. 23191 Constable Philander

28. 21897 Constable Wilson

29. 21351 Constable Mc Donald

30. 24606 Constable Joseph

31. 22476 Constable Azeez

32. 21549 Constable Adridge

33. 20984 Constable Robertson

34. 22477 Constable Bernard

35. 25787 Constable Wong

36. 22979 Constable Williams

37. 25314 Constable Lashley

38. 23910 Constable Stephens

39. 20604 Constable Grant

40. 24547 Constable Angus

41. 20954 Constable Anys

42. 24879 Constable Allicock

43. 23975 Constable Duke

44. 25126 Constable Khan

45. 25053 Constable Lowenfield

46. 22130 Constable Joseph

47. 25258 Constable Gibbons

48. 21911 Constable Chisholm

49. 24064 Constable Hall

50. 24608 Constable Khan

51. 23391 Constable Simon

52. 22195 Constable Trotman

53. 24720 Constable David

54. 24009 Constable Browne

55. 22438 Constable Ghisianwan

56. 23933 Constable Narine

57. 22800 Constable Meredith

58. 24252 Constable Cave

59. 20277 Constable Higgins

60. 25617 Constable Johnson

61. 21858 Constable Wharton

62. 22329 Constable Mc Almon

63. 25314 Constable Lashley

64. 25787 Constable Wong

65. 24578 Constable Ferguson

66. 24918 Constable Lynch

67. 23841 Constable Joseph

68. 25468 Constable King

69. 24875 Constable Rogers

70. 22343 Constable Leacock

71. 22085 Constable Duke

72. 22425 Constable Blair

73. 25708 Constable Semple

74. 20888 Constable Drayton

75. 23870 Constable Nardeo

76. 23760 Constable Anderson

77. 25228 W/Constable Oxford

78. 25263 Constable Aaron

79. 24867 Constable Quintin

80. 22057 Constable Kendall

81. 23335 Constable Kewal

82. 21375 W/Constable Primo

83. 24680 W/Constable Singh

84. 25788 Constable Bristol

85. 22292 Constable Browne

86. 22580 Constable Andrews

87. 24498 Constable Small

88. 25649 Constable Williams

89. 25698 Constable Wright

90. 23383 Constable Reddy

91. 24040 Constable Austin

92. 23243 Constable Decamp

93. 22264 Constable Gillis

94. 24054 Constable Sim

95. 23120 Constable Girwar

96. 25707 Constable Bacchus

TO SPECIAL SERGEANT

SER # REG# RANK NAME

1. 12555 Lewis

2. 12676 Ramdyal

3. 15387 Gilkes

4. 11252 Cadogan

5. 14100 Humphrey

6. 12505 Mc Lennon

7. 8301 W/Cpl West

8. 10960 W/Cpl Charles

9. 10906 W /Cpl Alves

10. 9508 Cpl Ridley

11. 12770 Cpl Persaud

TO SPECIAL CORPORAL

SER # REG# RANK NAME

1. 14236 Const. O’Brien

2. 14757 Const. Archibald

3. 14957 Const. Kertizious

4. 12267 L/Cpl . Morris

5. 8658 Mc Kenzie

6. 12454 Sooknanan

7. 15571 Const George

8. 10934 Scott

9. 16051 Punch

10. 15666 Const Gonsalves

11. 15609 Russell

12. 11088 Const Stoby

13. 14846 L/Cpl. Black

14. 14376 L/Cpl Clarke

15. 10459 W/Const Harte

16. 11009 W/Const Sydney

17. 11700 Const Murray

18. 12674 Const Gurdath

19. 11975 W/L/Cpl Jack

20. 12486 W/L/Cpl Beveney

21. 11374 W/L/Cpl Stephens

22. 15242 W/Const Husain

TO SPECIAL LANCE CORPORAL

SER # REG# RANK NAME

1. 15357 Constable Holder

2. 15142 Constable John

3. 15974 Constable Johnson

4. 13251 Constable Clarke

5. 14804 Constable Connell

6. 13662 W/Const Stewart

7. 12772 W/Const George

8. 13664 W/Const Bacchus

9. 15914 Collins

10. 12753 W/Const Jeffrey

11. 12837 W/Const Thorne

12. 12716 W/Const Semple

13. 14537 Const Rose