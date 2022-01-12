Guyana Police Force promotes 386 of its junior ranks

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, has released the long-awaited promotion list for junior ranks of the Guyana Police Force.
Hoppie’s list, which was issued on Tuesday, comes months after a list containing 132 names was submitted to him by the suspended Police Service Commission (PSC).
The list was deemed unlawful and was rejected by the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government, since the Commander-In-Chief himself had suspended the PSC on June 16, prior to the release of its list.
As outlined in the new and lawful list, 386 policemen and women were promoted. Those include 84 police corporals being promoted to sergeant; 160 lance corporal and constables promoted to police corporals; 96 constables promoted to lance corporals; 11 ranks promoted to special sergeant; 22 advancing to special corporal and 13 constables moving up to the rank of special lance corporal.
Below is the full list, as released by the Guyana Police Force:
JUNIOR RANKS PROMOTION JANUARY 2022
TO SERGEANT
SER # REG# RANK NAME
.1. 19527 Corporal Kanaya
2. 22942 Corporal David
3. 21497 Corporal Retemiah
4. 21668 Corporal Fraser
5. 21305 Corporal Gittens
6. 20225 Corporal King-Brown
7. 21216 Corporal Codogan
8. 14335 Corporal Hoodith
9. 22378 Corporal Reid
10. 17987 Corporal Stephens
11. 21390 Corporal Ramjattan
12. 19090 Corporal Shivbarran
13. 20863 Corporal Thomas
14. 22263 Corporal Barnes
15. 23073 Corporal Blackman
16. 22304 Corporal Persaud
17. 19082 Corporal Hope
18. 19581 Corporal Grant
19. 22146 Corporal Shariff
20. 19799 Corporal Seeram
21. 23745 Corporal Saul
22. 15777 Corporal Frank
23. 19605 Corporal Paul
24. 18763 Corporal Gordon
25. 19475 Corporal Mentis
26. 19198 Corporal Simon
27. 20032 Corporal Gordon
28. 20059 Corporal Bourne
29. 20267 Corporal Richards
30. 15708 Corporal Jacque
31. 20828 Corporal Gould
32. 23875 Corporal Persaud
33. 21935 Corporal Kellman
34. 20801 Corporal Bayley
35. 19338 Corporal Duncan
36. 16539 Corporal Doris
37. 21263 Corporal Alfredo
38. 20946 Corporal Samuels
39. 17325 Corporal James
40. 19962 Corporal Etwaroo
41. 22018 Corporal Singh
42. 21389 Corporal Morris
43. 20304 Corporal Parris
44. 20804 Corporal Murpahy
45. 19907 Corporal Wallace
46. 22442 Corporal Haney
47. 21743 Corporal Holder
48. 23300 Corporal Lewis
49. 17804 Corporal Hansraj
50. 19895 Corporal Sandy
51. 20094 Corporal Thomas
52. 21917 Corporal Hoosein
53. 22504 Corporal Allicock
54. 16753 Corporal Kendall
55. 24578 Corporal Hinds
56. 14927 Corporal Hosannah
57. 18334 Corporal Cosbert
58. 22077 Corporal Thompson
59. 25701 Corporal Moonsam
60. 18803 Corporal Craig
61. 21119 Corporal Mannie
62. 17663 Corporal Balkaran
63. 18842 Corporal Dath
64. 21070 Corporal Kellman
65. 21059 Corporal Darlington
66. 19900 Corporal Singh
67. 22673 Corporal Noel
68. 14915 Corporal Griffith
69. 19336 Corporal Albert
70. 20526 W/Corporal Evans
71. 17779 Corporal Chetram
72. 19860 Corporal Green
73. 21178 Corporal Dufu
74. 20738 Corporal Singh
75. 18015 Corporal Paul
76. 19749 Corporal Singh
77. 20256 Corporal Persaud
78. 19259 Corporal Narine
79. 17295 Corporal Persaud
80. 18515 Corporal Harper
81. 22448 Corporal Leitch
82. 17793 Corporal Diaz
83. 20307 Corporal Persaud-Browne
84. 21835 Corporal Ali
TO CORPORAL
SER # REG# RANK NAME
1. 22144 L/Corporal Schultz
2. 22492 L/Corporal Periera
3. 24348 L/Corporal Bodelall
4. 21225 L/Corporal Roberts
5. 21005 Constable John
6. 23651 Constable Haywood
7. 24483 Constable Moffett
8. 23484 Constable Herbert
9. 24551 Constable Baig
10. 23992 Constable Henry
11. 20063 L/Corporal Fraser
12. 21295 L/Corporal Johnson
13. 23538 L/Corporal Persaud
14. 22661 Constable Barnwell
15. 22991 Constable Brown
16. 22204 L/Corporal Dougan
17. 22230 L/Corporal Primus
18. 20238 Constable La Rose
19. 22705 Constable Lall
20. 20406 Constable Griffith
21. 20888 Constable Drayton
22. 24775 Constable Mc Lean
23. 22732 L/Corporal Sahadeo
24. 21982 Constable Hitbarran
25. 24653 Constable Waterman
26. 19401 L/Corporal Singh
27. 23165 L/Corporal Marks
28. 20437 Constable Fraser
29. 20582 Constable Lindo
30. 24373 Constable London
31. 16952 L/Corporal Miaram
32. 20619 L/Corporal Edwards
33. 20922 L/Corporal Mc Pherson
34. 22294 Constable David
35. 21518 Constable April
36. 24326 Constable Sullivan
37. 19560 L/Corporal Nagessar
38. 24655 L/Corporal Winfield
39. 19688 L/Corporal Archer
40. 23536 Constable Paul
41. 22593 L/Corporal Peters
42. 23466 L/Corporal Gasper
43. 21310 Constable Solomon
44. 23064 L/Corporal Awar
45. 22126 Constable Hazelwood
46. 21826 Constable Samaroo
47. 23132 L/Corporal Hinds
48. 21928 Constable Sobers
49. 22377 Constable Peters
50. 22371 Constable Herman
51. 23704 Constable Ragubir
52. 21659 Constable McGarell
53. 22562 Constable Munilall
54. 20243 L/Corporal Semple-Bobb
55. 20485 L/Corporal Nurse
56. 20795 L/Corporal Grahame-Grant
57. 25217 L/Corporal Mangru
58. 20771 Constable Vangronigen
59. 23441 Constable Chester
60. 21345 Constable Edwards
61. 25760 Constable Persaud
62. 22081 Constable Withrite
63. 22072 Constable Skeete-Wright
64. 22399 Constable Benn
65. 22083 Constable Boyce-Dennan
66. 20060 L/Corporal Claxton
67. 21974 L/Corporal Smith
68. 21785 L/Corporal Branche
69. 22047 Constable Forde
70. 18529 L/Corporal Smith
71. 19171 L/Corporal Kissoon
72. 25708 Constable Semple
73. 22802 Constable Mohabir
74. 23361 Constable Harris
75. 24701 Constable Brumell
76. 23454 Constable Edwards
77. 21797 L/Corporal George
78. 25173 L/Corporal Khanoo
79. 25438 Constable Gobin
80. 24854 Constable Blackman
81. 23734 Constable Penniston
82. 21491 L/Corporal Leitch
83. 25300 Corporal Griffith
84. 22752 L/Corporal Adams
85. 24669 L/Corporal Martin
86. 20851 L/Corporal Trim
87. 24584 Constable George
88. 24894 Constable Fung-A-Fat
89. 24957 Constable Venture
90. 21810 Constable Gibson
91. 22723 Constable Roberts
92. 19918 L/Corporal Davis
93. 23280 L/Corporal Campbell
94. 21753 L/Corporal Sewsarran
95. 23024 L/Corporal Samsundar
96. 23311 L/Corporal Williams
97. 19001 L/Corporal Persaud
98. 25468 Constable King
99. 25188 Constable Duke
100. 24677 Constable Romascindo
101. 21001 L/Corporal Niles
102. 25015 L/Corporal Garnette
103. 24107 L/Corporal Bryan
104. 23279 L/Corporal Calder
105. 23556 L/Corporal Richmond
106. 22629 Constable Adams
107. 23245 Constable Mc Adam
108. 24049 Constable Naughton
109. 23965 Constable Beeramsingh
110. 22445 Constable July
111. 23967 L/Corporal Brown
112. 22979 Constable Williams
113. 21433 L/Corporal Fraser
114. 24378 L/Corporal Orna
115. 22538 W/L/Corporal Harding-Orna
116. 19107 L/Corporal Persaud
117. 21674 Constable Seegobin
118. 22152 Constable Wilson
119. 22096 Constable Singh
120. 22013 Constable Warner
121. 22788 Constable Jupiter
122. 22421 Constable Yarde
123. 22145 Constable Schultz
124. 22237 Constable Shewraj
125. 21211 Constable Bascom
126. 19031 Constable Jones
127. 24627 L/Corporal Roberts
128. 23564 Constable Sampson
129. 23980 Constable Fraser
130. 22528 Constable Leitch
131. 23261 Constable Henry
132. 23743 Constable Mingo
133. 24263 Constable Dennison
134. 22455 L/Corporal Peters-Rose
135. 22184 L/Corporal Brandis
136. 22346 L/Corporal Singh
137. 19500 L/Corporal Brown
138. 23982 W/L/Corporal Garraway
139. 24380 L/Corporal Pellew
140. 20935 W/Constable Burnett
141. 17412 L/Corporal Johnson
142. 24385 W/Constable Robertson
143. 23290 Constable Greene
144. 17713 L/Corporal Narain
145. 19331 L/Corporal Ramprasad
146. 19212 L/Corporal Moore
147. 21517 Constable Kumar
148. 21114 Constable Dindayal
149. 25711 Constable Samlall
150. 20154 L/Corporal Sawh
151. 21426 L/Corporal Yasin
152. 19496 W/L/Corporal Adams
153. 21068 L/Corporal Alfred
154. 21876 L/Corproal Spencer
155. 20961 Constable Robertson
156. 20561 Constable Clarkson
157. 22238 Constable Thomas
158. 21466 Constable Kendall
159. 22487 Constable Jack
160. 24058 Constable Haroon
TO LANCE CORPORAL
SER # REG# RANK NAME
1. 23762 Constable Arrindell
2. 23795 Constable Crawford
3. 24972 Constable Austin
4. 22072 Constable Blair
5. 22211 Constable Ross
6. 21573 Constable Zakier
7. 25495 Constable Morris
8. 22445 Constable July
9. 22704 Constable Joseph
10. 24591 Constable Hanif
11. 22207 Constable Isaacs
12. 22972 Constable Tixey
13. 20876 Constable Bissessar
14. 24032 Constable Wilson
15. 23532 Constable Murray
16. 18705 Constable McPherson
17. 23475 Constable Grant
18. 23447 Constable Crawford
19. 25574 L/Corporal Tim
20. 21981 Constable Greene
21. 20689 Constable Linton
22. 24819 Constable Warde
23. 25233 Constable Da Silva
24. 24020 Constable Roberts
25. 23687 Constable Hanoman
26. 24192 Constable Rutherford
27. 23191 Constable Philander
28. 21897 Constable Wilson
29. 21351 Constable Mc Donald
30. 24606 Constable Joseph
31. 22476 Constable Azeez
32. 21549 Constable Adridge
33. 20984 Constable Robertson
34. 22477 Constable Bernard
35. 25787 Constable Wong
36. 22979 Constable Williams
37. 25314 Constable Lashley
38. 23910 Constable Stephens
39. 20604 Constable Grant
40. 24547 Constable Angus
41. 20954 Constable Anys
42. 24879 Constable Allicock
43. 23975 Constable Duke
44. 25126 Constable Khan
45. 25053 Constable Lowenfield
46. 22130 Constable Joseph
47. 25258 Constable Gibbons
48. 21911 Constable Chisholm
49. 24064 Constable Hall
50. 24608 Constable Khan
51. 23391 Constable Simon
52. 22195 Constable Trotman
53. 24720 Constable David
54. 24009 Constable Browne
55. 22438 Constable Ghisianwan
56. 23933 Constable Narine
57. 22800 Constable Meredith
58. 24252 Constable Cave
59. 20277 Constable Higgins
60. 25617 Constable Johnson
61. 21858 Constable Wharton
62. 22329 Constable Mc Almon
63. 25314 Constable Lashley
64. 25787 Constable Wong
65. 24578 Constable Ferguson
66. 24918 Constable Lynch
67. 23841 Constable Joseph
68. 25468 Constable King
69. 24875 Constable Rogers
70. 22343 Constable Leacock
71. 22085 Constable Duke
72. 22425 Constable Blair
73. 25708 Constable Semple
74. 20888 Constable Drayton
75. 23870 Constable Nardeo
76. 23760 Constable Anderson
77. 25228 W/Constable Oxford
78. 25263 Constable Aaron
79. 24867 Constable Quintin
80. 22057 Constable Kendall
81. 23335 Constable Kewal
82. 21375 W/Constable Primo
83. 24680 W/Constable Singh
84. 25788 Constable Bristol
85. 22292 Constable Browne
86. 22580 Constable Andrews
87. 24498 Constable Small
88. 25649 Constable Williams
89. 25698 Constable Wright
90. 23383 Constable Reddy
91. 24040 Constable Austin
92. 23243 Constable Decamp
93. 22264 Constable Gillis
94. 24054 Constable Sim
95. 23120 Constable Girwar
96. 25707 Constable Bacchus
TO SPECIAL SERGEANT
SER # REG# RANK NAME
1. 12555 Lewis
2. 12676 Ramdyal
3. 15387 Gilkes
4. 11252 Cadogan
5. 14100 Humphrey
6. 12505 Mc Lennon
7. 8301 W/Cpl West
8. 10960 W/Cpl Charles
9. 10906 W /Cpl Alves
10. 9508 Cpl Ridley
11. 12770 Cpl Persaud
TO SPECIAL CORPORAL
SER # REG# RANK NAME
1. 14236 Const. O’Brien
2. 14757 Const. Archibald
3. 14957 Const. Kertizious
4. 12267 L/Cpl . Morris
5. 8658 Mc Kenzie
6. 12454 Sooknanan
7. 15571 Const George
8. 10934 Scott
9. 16051 Punch
10. 15666 Const Gonsalves
11. 15609 Russell
12. 11088 Const Stoby
13. 14846 L/Cpl. Black
14. 14376 L/Cpl Clarke
15. 10459 W/Const Harte
16. 11009 W/Const Sydney
17. 11700 Const Murray
18. 12674 Const Gurdath
19. 11975 W/L/Cpl Jack
20. 12486 W/L/Cpl Beveney
21. 11374 W/L/Cpl Stephens
22. 15242 W/Const Husain
TO SPECIAL LANCE CORPORAL
SER # REG# RANK NAME
1. 15357 Constable Holder
2. 15142 Constable John
3. 15974 Constable Johnson
4. 13251 Constable Clarke
5. 14804 Constable Connell
6. 13662 W/Const Stewart
7. 12772 W/Const George
8. 13664 W/Const Bacchus
9. 15914 Collins
10. 12753 W/Const Jeffrey
11. 12837 W/Const Thorne
12. 12716 W/Const Semple
13. 14537 Const Rose