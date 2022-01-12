News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana Police Force promotes 386 of its junior ranks
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, has released the long-awaited promotion list for junior ranks of the Guyana Police Force.
Hoppie’s list, which was issued on Tuesday, comes months after a list containing 132 names was submitted to him by the suspended Police Service Commission (PSC).
The list was deemed unlawful and was rejected by the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government, since the Commander-In-Chief himself had suspended the PSC on June 16, prior to the release of its list.
As outlined in the new and lawful list, 386 policemen and women were promoted. Those include 84 police corporals being promoted to sergeant; 160 lance corporal and constables promoted to police corporals; 96 constables promoted to lance corporals; 11 ranks promoted to special sergeant; 22 advancing to special corporal and 13 constables moving up to the rank of special lance corporal.
Below is the full list, as released by the Guyana Police Force:
JUNIOR RANKS PROMOTION JANUARY 2022
 
TO SERGEANT
SER #             REG#                         RANK                        NAME
.1. 19527                          Corporal                      Kanaya
2.            22942                          Corporal                      David
3.            21497                     Corporal                      Retemiah
4.            21668                          Corporal                      Fraser
5.             21305                     Corporal                      Gittens
6.            20225                     Corporal                      King-Brown
7.            21216                          Corporal                      Codogan
8.            14335                          Corporal                      Hoodith
9.            22378                          Corporal                      Reid
10.            17987                          Corporal                      Stephens
11.            21390                          Corporal                      Ramjattan
12.            19090                          Corporal                      Shivbarran
13.            20863                     Corporal                      Thomas
14.            22263                          Corporal                      Barnes
15.            23073                          Corporal                      Blackman
16.            22304                          Corporal                      Persaud
17.            19082                          Corporal                      Hope
18.            19581                          Corporal                      Grant
19.            22146                          Corporal                      Shariff
20.            19799                          Corporal                      Seeram
21.            23745                          Corporal                      Saul
22.           15777                          Corporal                      Frank
23.            19605                          Corporal                      Paul
24.            18763                          Corporal                      Gordon
25.            19475                          Corporal                      Mentis
26.            19198                          Corporal                      Simon
27.            20032                          Corporal                      Gordon
28.            20059                          Corporal                      Bourne
29.            20267                          Corporal                      Richards
30.            15708                          Corporal                      Jacque
31.            20828                          Corporal                      Gould
32.            23875                          Corporal                      Persaud
33.            21935                          Corporal                      Kellman
34.            20801                    Corporal                      Bayley
35.            19338                          Corporal                      Duncan
36.            16539                          Corporal                      Doris
37.            21263                         Corporal                      Alfredo
38.            20946                          Corporal                      Samuels
39.            17325                          Corporal                      James
40.            19962                          Corporal                      Etwaroo
41.            22018                          Corporal                      Singh
42.            21389                     Corporal                      Morris
43.            20304                          Corporal                      Parris
44.            20804                     Corporal                      Murpahy
45.            19907                          Corporal                      Wallace
46.            22442                     Corporal                      Haney
47.            21743                          Corporal                      Holder
48.            23300                     Corporal                      Lewis
49.            17804                          Corporal                      Hansraj
50.            19895                          Corporal                      Sandy
51.            20094                          Corporal                      Thomas
52.            21917                          Corporal                      Hoosein
53.            22504                          Corporal                      Allicock
54.            16753                          Corporal                      Kendall
55.            24578                          Corporal                      Hinds
56.            14927                          Corporal                      Hosannah
57.            18334                          Corporal                      Cosbert
58.            22077                          Corporal                      Thompson
59.            25701                          Corporal                      Moonsam
60. 18803                          Corporal                      Craig
61. 21119                          Corporal                      Mannie
62. 17663                          Corporal                      Balkaran
63. 18842                          Corporal                      Dath
64. 21070                          Corporal                      Kellman
65. 21059                          Corporal                      Darlington
66. 19900                          Corporal                      Singh
67. 22673                          Corporal                      Noel
68. 14915                          Corporal                      Griffith
69. 19336                          Corporal                      Albert
70. 20526                        W/Corporal                   Evans
71. 17779                         Corporal                      Chetram
72. 19860                         Corporal                       Green
73. 21178                         Corporal                       Dufu
74. 20738                         Corporal                       Singh
75. 18015                         Corporal                       Paul
76. 19749                         Corporal                       Singh
77. 20256                        Corporal                       Persaud
78. 19259                        Corporal                       Narine
79. 17295                        Corporal                       Persaud
80. 18515                        Corporal                       Harper
81.     22448                        Corporal                       Leitch
82. 17793                        Corporal                       Diaz
83. 20307                        Corporal                       Persaud-Browne
84. 21835                        Corporal                       Ali

TO CORPORAL
SER #             REG#                         RANK             NAME

1.            22144                          L/Corporal                  Schultz
2.            22492                     L/Corporal                  Periera
3.            24348                     L/Corporal                  Bodelall
4.            21225                          L/Corporal                  Roberts
5.            21005                          Constable                    John
6.            23651                          Constable                    Haywood
7.            24483                          Constable                    Moffett
8.            23484                          Constable                    Herbert
9.            24551                          Constable                    Baig
10.            23992                          Constable                    Henry
11.            20063                          L/Corporal                  Fraser
12.            21295                          L/Corporal                  Johnson
13.            23538                          L/Corporal                  Persaud
14.            22661                    Constable                    Barnwell
15. 22991                          Constable                    Brown
16.            22204                     L/Corporal                  Dougan
17.            22230                          L/Corporal                  Primus
18.            20238                          Constable                    La Rose
19.            22705                          Constable                    Lall
20.            20406                          Constable                    Griffith
21.            20888                          Constable                    Drayton
22.            24775                          Constable                    Mc Lean
23.            22732                     L/Corporal                  Sahadeo
24.            21982                          Constable                    Hitbarran
25.            24653                          Constable                    Waterman
26.            19401                          L/Corporal                  Singh
27. 23165                         L/Corporal                  Marks
28.   20437                         Constable                    Fraser
29.            20582                          Constable                    Lindo
30.    24373                          Constable                    London
31.            16952                          L/Corporal                  Miaram
32.            20619                          L/Corporal                  Edwards
33.            20922                          L/Corporal                  Mc Pherson
34.            22294                          Constable                    David
35.            21518                     Constable                    April
36.            24326                          Constable                    Sullivan
37.            19560                          L/Corporal                  Nagessar
38.            24655                          L/Corporal                  Winfield
39.            19688                          L/Corporal                  Archer
40.            23536                          Constable                    Paul
41.            22593                          L/Corporal                  Peters
42.            23466                          L/Corporal                  Gasper
43.            21310                          Constable                    Solomon
44.            23064                          L/Corporal                  Awar
45.            22126                          Constable                    Hazelwood
46.            21826                          Constable                    Samaroo
47.            23132                         L/Corporal                  Hinds
48.            21928                          Constable                    Sobers
49.            22377                          Constable                    Peters
50.            22371                          Constable                    Herman
51.            23704                          Constable                    Ragubir
52.            21659                          Constable                    McGarell
53.            22562                          Constable                    Munilall
54.            20243                     L/Corporal                  Semple-Bobb
55.            20485                          L/Corporal                  Nurse
56.            20795                     L/Corporal                  Grahame-Grant
57.            25217                          L/Corporal                  Mangru
58.            20771                          Constable                    Vangronigen
59.           23441                          Constable                    Chester
60.             21345                         Constable                    Edwards
61.            25760                          Constable                    Persaud
62.            22081                          Constable                    Withrite
63.            22072                     Constable                    Skeete-Wright
64.            22399                          Constable                    Benn
65.            22083                          Constable                    Boyce-Dennan
66.            20060                          L/Corporal                  Claxton
67.            21974                          L/Corporal                  Smith
68.            21785                          L/Corporal                  Branche
69.            22047                          Constable                    Forde
70.            18529                          L/Corporal                  Smith
71.            19171                          L/Corporal                  Kissoon
72.            25708                          Constable                    Semple
73.            22802                          Constable                    Mohabir
74.            23361                          Constable                    Harris
75.           24701                          Constable                    Brumell
76.            23454                          Constable                    Edwards
77.            21797                          L/Corporal                  George
78.            25173                          L/Corporal                  Khanoo
79.            25438                    Constable                    Gobin
80.            24854                          Constable                    Blackman
81.            23734                          Constable                    Penniston
82.            21491                          L/Corporal                  Leitch
83.            25300                          Corporal                      Griffith
84.            22752                     L/Corporal                  Adams
85.            24669                     L/Corporal                  Martin
86.            20851                          L/Corporal                  Trim
87.            24584                          Constable                    George
88.            24894                          Constable                    Fung-A-Fat
89.            24957                          Constable                    Venture
90.            21810                          Constable                    Gibson
91.            22723                     Constable                    Roberts
92.            19918                          L/Corporal                  Davis
93.            23280                          L/Corporal                  Campbell
94.            21753                          L/Corporal                  Sewsarran
95.            23024                          L/Corporal                  Samsundar
96.            23311                     L/Corporal                  Williams
97.             19001                         L/Corporal                  Persaud
98.            25468                          Constable                    King
99.            25188                          Constable                    Duke
100. 24677                         Constable                    Romascindo
101. 21001                    L/Corporal                  Niles
102. 25015                         L/Corporal                  Garnette
103. 24107                    L/Corporal                  Bryan
104. 23279                    L/Corporal                  Calder
105. 23556 L/Corporal                  Richmond
106. 22629                         Constable                    Adams
107. 23245 Constable                    Mc Adam
108. 24049                         Constable                    Naughton
109. 23965                         Constable                    Beeramsingh
110. 22445 Constable                    July
111. 23967 L/Corporal                   Brown
112. 22979 Constable                     Williams
113. 21433 L/Corporal                     Fraser
114. 24378            L/Corporal                     Orna
115. 22538            W/L/Corporal                Harding-Orna
116. 19107 L/Corporal                     Persaud
117. 21674 Constable                      Seegobin
118. 22152 Constable                      Wilson
119. 22096 Constable                      Singh
120. 22013 Constable                      Warner
121. 22788 Constable                      Jupiter
122. 22421 Constable                       Yarde
123. 22145 Constable                       Schultz
124. 22237 Constable                       Shewraj
125. 21211 Constable                       Bascom
126. 19031                     Constable                       Jones
127. 24627 L/Corporal                     Roberts
128. 23564 Constable                      Sampson
129. 23980    Constable                      Fraser
130. 22528 Constable                      Leitch
131. 23261 Constable                      Henry
132. 23743 Constable                      Mingo
133. 24263 Constable                      Dennison
134. 22455 L/Corporal                   Peters-Rose
135. 22184 L/Corporal                   Brandis
136. 22346 L/Corporal                   Singh
137. 19500 L/Corporal                   Brown
138. 23982 W/L/Corporal               Garraway
139. 24380       L/Corporal                   Pellew
140. 20935 W/Constable                 Burnett
141. 17412 L/Corporal                  Johnson
142. 24385 W/Constable                Robertson
143. 23290 Constable                     Greene
144. 17713 L/Corporal                   Narain
145. 19331          L/Corporal                   Ramprasad
146. 19212 L/Corporal                   Moore
147. 21517 Constable                     Kumar
148. 21114 Constable                     Dindayal
149. 25711 Constable                     Samlall
150. 20154 L/Corporal                   Sawh
151. 21426                  L/Corporal                   Yasin
152. 19496 W/L/Corporal                   Adams
153. 21068 L/Corporal                   Alfred
154. 21876   L/Corproal                   Spencer
155. 20961 Constable                     Robertson
156. 20561 Constable                     Clarkson
157. 22238 Constable                     Thomas
158. 21466 Constable                      Kendall
159. 22487 Constable                      Jack
160. 24058 Constable                      Haroon

TO LANCE CORPORAL
SER #             REG#                         RANK                        NAME
1.                 23762                           Constable                    Arrindell
2.                 23795                           Constable                    Crawford
3.             24972                         Constable                    Austin
4.                  22072                          Constable                    Blair
5.               22211                        Constable                    Ross
6.                  21573                          Constable                    Zakier
7.                 25495                          Constable                    Morris
8.                  22445                          Constable                    July
9.                  22704                          Constable                    Joseph
10.                  24591                          Constable                    Hanif
11.             22207                          Constable                    Isaacs
12.                  22972                          Constable                    Tixey
13.                  20876                          Constable                    Bissessar
14.                  24032                          Constable                    Wilson
15.                  23532                          Constable                    Murray
16.                  18705                          Constable                    McPherson
17.             23475                          Constable                    Grant
18.             23447                          Constable                    Crawford
19.                 25574                          L/Corporal                  Tim
20.                  21981                          Constable                    Greene
21.                  20689                          Constable                    Linton
22.                  24819                          Constable                    Warde
23.              25233                         Constable                    Da Silva
24.                  24020                          Constable                    Roberts
25.                  23687                          Constable                    Hanoman
26.                 24192                          Constable                    Rutherford
27.                  23191                     Constable                    Philander
28.                  21897                     Constable                    Wilson
29.                  21351                          Constable                    Mc Donald
30.                  24606                          Constable                    Joseph
31.                  22476                          Constable                    Azeez
32.                  21549                          Constable                    Adridge
33.                  20984                          Constable                    Robertson
34.                  22477                          Constable                    Bernard
35.                  25787                          Constable                    Wong
36.                  22979                          Constable                    Williams
37.                  25314                          Constable                    Lashley
38.                  23910                          Constable                    Stephens
39.                  20604                          Constable                    Grant
40.                  24547                          Constable                    Angus
41.                  20954                          Constable                    Anys
42.                  24879                          Constable                    Allicock
43.                  23975                          Constable                    Duke
44.                  25126                          Constable                    Khan
45.                  25053                          Constable                    Lowenfield
46.                  22130                     Constable                    Joseph
47.                  25258                     Constable                    Gibbons
48.                 21911                          Constable                    Chisholm
49.                  24064                          Constable                    Hall
50.                  24608                          Constable                    Khan
51.                  23391                          Constable                    Simon
52.                  22195                          Constable                    Trotman
53.                  24720                          Constable                    David
54.                  24009                          Constable                    Browne
55.                  22438                          Constable                    Ghisianwan
56.                  23933                          Constable                    Narine
57. 22800                          Constable                    Meredith
58. 24252                          Constable                    Cave
59. 20277                          Constable                    Higgins
60. 25617                          Constable                    Johnson
61. 21858                          Constable                    Wharton
62. 22329                          Constable                     Mc Almon
63. 25314                          Constable                     Lashley
64. 25787                          Constable                     Wong
65. 24578                          Constable                     Ferguson
66. 24918                          Constable                     Lynch
67. 23841                          Constable                     Joseph
68. 25468                          Constable                     King
69. 24875                          Constable                     Rogers
70. 22343                          Constable                     Leacock
71. 22085                          Constable                     Duke
72. 22425                          Constable                     Blair
73. 25708                          Constable                     Semple
74. 20888                          Constable                     Drayton
75.               23870                          Constable                     Nardeo
76. 23760                          Constable                     Anderson
77. 25228                          W/Constable                Oxford
78. 25263                          Constable                     Aaron
79. 24867                          Constable                     Quintin
80.        22057                          Constable                     Kendall
81. 23335                          Constable                     Kewal
82. 21375                          W/Constable                Primo
83. 24680                          W/Constable                Singh
84. 25788                          Constable                    Bristol
85. 22292                          Constable                     Browne
86. 22580                          Constable                     Andrews
87. 24498                           Constable                     Small
88. 25649                           Constable                     Williams
89. 25698                           Constable                     Wright
90. 23383                           Constable                      Reddy
91. 24040                           Constable                      Austin
92. 23243                           Constable                      Decamp
93. 22264                           Constable                      Gillis
94. 24054                           Constable                       Sim
95. 23120                           Constable                       Girwar
96. 25707                           Constable                       Bacchus

TO SPECIAL SERGEANT
SER #         REG#         RANK                  NAME
1. 12555                              Lewis
2.         12676                              Ramdyal
3.         15387                             Gilkes
4. 11252                               Cadogan
5. 14100                               Humphrey
6. 12505                               Mc Lennon
7. 8301          W/Cpl                   West
8. 10960        W/Cpl                  Charles
9. 10906        W /Cpl                  Alves
10. 9508          Cpl                       Ridley
11. 12770 Cpl                       Persaud

TO SPECIAL CORPORAL
SER #         REG#         RANK                  NAME
1. 14236          Const.                  O’Brien
2. 14757          Const.                 Archibald
3. 14957          Const.                 Kertizious
4. 12267         L/Cpl .                 Morris
5.           8658                          Mc Kenzie
6.         12454                          Sooknanan
7. 15571         Const                   George
8.         10934                          Scott
9.         16051                          Punch
10. 15666 Const                   Gonsalves
11. 15609                   Russell
12. 11088 Const                   Stoby
13. 14846 L/Cpl.                   Black
14. 14376 L/Cpl                    Clarke
15. 10459 W/Const               Harte
16. 11009 W/Const               Sydney
17. 11700 Const                    Murray
18. 12674 Const                    Gurdath
19. 11975 W/L/Cpl                Jack
20. 12486 W/L/Cpl                 Beveney
21. 11374 W/L/Cpl                 Stephens
22. 15242 W/Const                Husain

TO SPECIAL LANCE CORPORAL
SER #         REG#                  RANK                  NAME
1.         15357                  Constable            Holder
2.         15142                  Constable            John
3. 15974                   Constable             Johnson
4. 13251                   Constable             Clarke
5. 14804                   Constable             Connell
6. 13662                   W/Const               Stewart
7. 12772                   W/Const               George
8. 13664                   W/Const               Bacchus
9. 15914                                      Collins
10. 12753 W/Const              Jeffrey
11. 12837 W/Const              Thorne
12. 12716   W/Const               Semple
13. 14537 Const                   Rose

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.