Man remanded for Region One double murder 

BUSINESSMAN Kurtland Damon, called ‘Carto’ or ‘Bullet,’ who recently surrendered to police, was on Monday charged with the Christmas Eve double murder at Nassano Landing, North West District.

The 50-year-old Friendship, East Bank Demerara resident, appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to two counts of the indictable charge, which alleged that on December 24, 2021, he murdered Sherwin Goddett and Shawn France.

The businessman was remanded to prison until February 15, 2022.

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Damon turned himself over to detectives at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters after a wanted bulletin was issued for hm.

Thomas Kyte, called ‘Taco,’ who was also wanted, had surrendered to police several days earlier. However, he was released from custody on Sunday.

According to reports, Goddett, a 29-year-old gold miner of Dredge Creek in the Upper Pomeroon, and France, a 21-year-old gold miner from Akawini Creek, were relatives employed by Terrence Evans, a gold miner and dredge owner.

On December 24, the deceased along with several others left their mining camp in the “backdam” and went to Indra’s Shop where they purchased several bottles of alcohol, which they later consumed.

According to the statements received by the police, later that night around 22:30hrs, France had a heated argument with Marie Welcome, the bartender at the shop, over a bottle of champagne.

France seemingly became annoyed and pelted the bottle to the ground. Thereafter, a scuffle ensued among persons at the shop.

During the scuffle, France was reportedly armed with a pair of scissors which he used to attack several patrons including Alvon Claus, a 35-year-old gold miner and licensed firearm holder.

The police said Claus, in self-defence, discharged a single round in the air which brought an end to the fighting.

During the scuffle, Devor Stohl, called ‘Jubbu,’ sustained a cut to his abdomen which caused his intestine to protrude.

According to Daniel Beck who was at the bar at the time of the incident, Damon, who is Stohl’s father, along with Kyte, in retaliation attacked him and others as they were walking back to their camp.

As a result, Hosea Sandy was stabbed about his back and left arm and Goddette and France were fatally stabbed.

On Christmas Day, Stohl was air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and a report of the incident was made at the Port Kaituma Police Station.